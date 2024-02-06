All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJune 27, 2018

Births 6/27/18

Daughter to Derek Christopher and Tracy Sue Lewis of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:28 a.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018. Name, Violet Louise. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lewis is the former Tracy Burk, daughter of Gary Burk of Cape Girardeau and Donna Brazil of Manhattan, Kansas. She is a nurse at Southeast Hospital. Lewis is the son of Cary Lewis and Emma Lewis of Cape Girardeau. He is the owner of Anytime Fitness in Cape Girardeau...

Southeast Missourian

Lewis

Daughter to Derek Christopher and Tracy Sue Lewis of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:28 a.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018. Name, Violet Louise. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lewis is the former Tracy Burk, daughter of Gary Burk of Cape Girardeau and Donna Brazil of Manhattan, Kansas. She is a nurse at Southeast Hospital. Lewis is the son of Cary Lewis and Emma Lewis of Cape Girardeau. He is the owner of Anytime Fitness in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dozier

Daughter to Thomas Anthony and Jennifer Nicole Dozier of Charleston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:46 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018. Name, Lillian Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Dozier is the former Jennifer Dale, daughter of Leanna Dale of Scott City and Derrick Dale of Jackson. Dozier is the son of Sherry Dozier and Billy Dozier of Sikeston, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Dozier are both self-employed at Red Raven Sales.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
Police report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy