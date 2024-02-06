Births 6/27/18

Daughter to Derek Christopher and Tracy Sue Lewis of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:28 a.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018. Name, Violet Louise. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lewis is the former Tracy Burk, daughter of Gary Burk of Cape Girardeau and Donna Brazil of Manhattan, Kansas. She is a nurse at Southeast Hospital. Lewis is the son of Cary Lewis and Emma Lewis of Cape Girardeau. He is the owner of Anytime Fitness in Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Thomas Anthony and Jennifer Nicole Dozier of Charleston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:46 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018. Name, Lillian Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Dozier is the former Jennifer Dale, daughter of Leanna Dale of Scott City and Derrick Dale of Jackson. Dozier is the son of Sherry Dozier and Billy Dozier of Sikeston, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Dozier are both self-employed at Red Raven Sales.
