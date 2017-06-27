Births 6/27/17

Daughter to Dillon James Murphy and Samantha Lee Meyers of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Name, Mckinna Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Meyers is the daughter of Sheila Blattel and Scott Meyers of Jackson. Murphy is the son of Rose Harper and Chris Harper of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Cabinet Buzz in Sikeston.
Son to Matthew John and Erin Therese Carlton of Imperial, Missouri, St. Anthony's Hospital, 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Name, Simon Patrick. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Carlton is the former Erin Cook, daughter of Kenneth and Diane Cook of Chaffee, Missouri. She is an English teacher with the Hillsboro (Missouri) School District. Carlton is the son of Mike and Karen Matthews of Columbia, Illinois, and Richard Carlton of Breese, Illinois. He is a principal with the Windsor (Missouri) School District.
