Births 6/27/17

Carlton

Son to Matthew John and Erin Therese Carlton of Imperial, Missouri, St. Anthony's Hospital, 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Name, Simon Patrick. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Carlton is the former Erin Cook, daughter of Kenneth and Diane Cook of Chaffee, Missouri. She is an English teacher with the Hillsboro (Missouri) School District. Carlton is the son of Mike and Karen Matthews of Columbia, Illinois, and Richard Carlton of Breese, Illinois. He is a principal with the Windsor (Missouri) School District.