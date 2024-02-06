Births 6/26/22

Son to Shon and Audrey Gockel of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:13 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Name, Owen Layne Bradford. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Gockel is the daughter of Brad Pickett and Jean Ponder of Cape Girardeau. Gockel is the son of Mary Little and Troy Little of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Select Plastics.
Daughter to Nick and Jessica Kapfer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:54 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Name, Cambrie Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kapfer is the daughter of Karen Blair and Terry Blair of Essex, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Kapfer is the son of Debbie Kapfer and Danny Kapfer of Cape Girardeau. He is a sales manager with Dunlop Tire.
Daughter to Nicholas and Sarah Crump of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:57 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022. Name, Iris Estelle. Weight, 8.07 pounds. First child. Mrs. Crump is the daughter of Julie Anderson and Russ Anderson of Egypt Mills. Crump is the son of Teresa Crump and Ernie Crump of Chaffee.
