Births 6/26/22

Kapfer

Daughter to Nick and Jessica Kapfer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:54 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Name, Cambrie Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kapfer is the daughter of Karen Blair and Terry Blair of Essex, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Kapfer is the son of Debbie Kapfer and Danny Kapfer of Cape Girardeau. He is a sales manager with Dunlop Tire.

Crump

Daughter to Nicholas and Sarah Crump of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:57 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022. Name, Iris Estelle. Weight, 8.07 pounds. First child. Mrs. Crump is the daughter of Julie Anderson and Russ Anderson of Egypt Mills. Crump is the son of Teresa Crump and Ernie Crump of Chaffee.