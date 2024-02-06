All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJune 25, 2022

Births 6/26/22

Son to Shon and Audrey Gockel of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:13 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Name, Owen Layne Bradford. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Gockel is the daughter of Brad Pickett and Jean Ponder of Cape Girardeau. Gockel is the son of Mary Little and Troy Little of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Select Plastics...

Gockel

Son to Shon and Audrey Gockel of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:13 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Name, Owen Layne Bradford. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Gockel is the daughter of Brad Pickett and Jean Ponder of Cape Girardeau. Gockel is the son of Mary Little and Troy Little of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Select Plastics.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kapfer

Daughter to Nick and Jessica Kapfer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:54 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Name, Cambrie Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kapfer is the daughter of Karen Blair and Terry Blair of Essex, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Kapfer is the son of Debbie Kapfer and Danny Kapfer of Cape Girardeau. He is a sales manager with Dunlop Tire.

Crump

Daughter to Nicholas and Sarah Crump of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:57 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022. Name, Iris Estelle. Weight, 8.07 pounds. First child. Mrs. Crump is the daughter of Julie Anderson and Russ Anderson of Egypt Mills. Crump is the son of Teresa Crump and Ernie Crump of Chaffee.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy