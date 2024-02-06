Births 6/26/20

Son to Devin Wireman and Jessi VanDeveer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:18 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020. Name, Collin Dean. Weight, 8 pounds, 14.6 ounces. Second son. VanDeveer is the daughter of Jeffrey VanDeveer of Redgranite, Wisconsin, and Angel Schmid of Cape Girardeau. She is a receptionist at J.C. Penney Salon. Wireman is the son of Donald Wireman Jr. and Jennifer Wireman of Ottawa, Illinois. He is a carpenter with The Handyman Can.
Daughter to Caleb and Anais Wren of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:41 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020. Name, Elia Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wren is the daughter of Rosa Gonzalez and Benito Gonzales of Brownsville, Texas. She is employed by the Jackson School District. Wren is the son of Tawana Wren of Jackson and Scott Wren of Cape Girardeau. He is a plumber.
Daughter to Ben and Macy Mickan of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:45 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020. Name, Payton Lei. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Mickan is the daughter of Mary and Tim Holmes of Cape Girardeau and Dean and Sharyl Wright of Cape Girardeau. She works for Midwest Sterilization Corporation. Mickan is the son of Chris and Tonya Mickan of Jackson. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem.
Daughter to Bradley and Mindy Crader of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:29 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020. Name, Marlee Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Crader is the daughter of Carla Robert and David Robert of Benton, Missouri. Crader is the son of Deborah Crader and Stan Crader of Jackson.
Daughter to Brandin and Amber Smith of Dexter, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center at Sikeston, Missouri, 7:05 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020. Name, Riley Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Pleasant Phelan and Sandy Phelan of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She is a registered nurse. Smith is the son of Joseph Smith and Tracy Smith of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed in production.
Daughter to Trey and Hillary Oetting of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:39 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Name, Callie Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Oetting is the daughter of Debbie Green and Pearlie Watson of Sikeston. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Oetting is the son of Patti Oetting of Sikeston. He works for Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities.