Births 6/26/17

Brown

Son to Wy'Mane Christopher and Alexandria Pearl Brown of Mounds, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Name, Xa'Mien Christopher. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Brown is the former Alexandria Welch, daughter of Angela Welch and Raymond Welch of Mounds. She is a registered nurse with Southeast Hospital. Brown is the son of Lolita Houston of Cairo, Illinois. He is a student.

LeGrand

Son to Ryan C. and Theresa R. LeGrand of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Name, Ehren Blaise. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. LeGrand is the former Theresa Diebold, daughter of Calvin and Evelyn Diebold of Kelso, Missouri. She is employed by Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. LeGrand is the son of Ron and Sharon LeGrand of Kelso. He is employed by Heartland Coca-Cola.

Austin

Son to Alex Kendall and Brittany Lynn Austin of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Name, Beckham James. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Austin is the former Brittany Oliver, daughter of Mike and Rhonda Williams of Advance, Missouri, and Jerry Oliver of Patton, Missouri. She is an outside-sale consultant with State Beauty Supply. Austin is the son of Kenny and Martha Austin of Jackson. He is an insurance producer with Chap Arnold Insurance.