Births 6/26/17

Son to Wy'Mane Christopher and Alexandria Pearl Brown of Mounds, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Name, Xa'Mien Christopher. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Brown is the former Alexandria Welch, daughter of Angela Welch and Raymond Welch of Mounds. She is a registered nurse with Southeast Hospital. Brown is the son of Lolita Houston of Cairo, Illinois. He is a student.
Son to Ryan C. and Theresa R. LeGrand of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Name, Ehren Blaise. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. LeGrand is the former Theresa Diebold, daughter of Calvin and Evelyn Diebold of Kelso, Missouri. She is employed by Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. LeGrand is the son of Ron and Sharon LeGrand of Kelso. He is employed by Heartland Coca-Cola.
Son to Alex Kendall and Brittany Lynn Austin of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Name, Beckham James. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Austin is the former Brittany Oliver, daughter of Mike and Rhonda Williams of Advance, Missouri, and Jerry Oliver of Patton, Missouri. She is an outside-sale consultant with State Beauty Supply. Austin is the son of Kenny and Martha Austin of Jackson. He is an insurance producer with Chap Arnold Insurance.
Daughter to Garrett Douglas and Haley Laurel Lambert of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Name, Remi Lauren. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Lambert is the former Haley Rains, daughter of Suzi Rains of Farmington, Missouri, and Randy Rains of Melbourne, Arkansas. She is employed at Shear Envi Salon. Lambert is the son of Marilyn Lambert of Shawnee, Kansas, and Doug and Melinda Lambert of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Longshadow.
Daughter to Samuel J. Lincoln and Sara M. Little of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:24 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017. Name, Kenleigh Joanne. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Little is the daughter of Kelly and Glen Henry of Sikeston, Missouri, and Kenny Little of Sikeston. Lincoln is the son of Joanne and Randy Lincoln of Whitewater.
Son to Mark Steven and Laurie A. Whaley of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:28 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2017. Name, Owen James. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Whaley is the former Laurie Mathes, daughter of Steve and Melody Mathes of Jackson and Charlotte and Don Georgia of Green Valley, Arizona. She is a social worker/youth specialist with the Missouri Division of Youth Services ECHO Program. Whaley is the son of Donald Whaley of Sedgewickville and the late Gladys Whaley. He is a cattle farmer.
Daughter to Justin Jerome and Colleen Nicole Weinkein of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:15 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017. Name, Brooklyn Kelly. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Weinkein is the former Colleen Kelly, daughter of Kim Kelly of St. Louis and Mike and Sharon Kelly of St. Louis. Weinkein is the son of Wilma and Mark Gittinger of St. Peters, Missouri, and Jerry Weinkein of Lake St. Louis, Missouri.