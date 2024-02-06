Births 6/25/23

Schoen

Son to Corvin Schoen and Tabbatha Schnurbusch of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 2:32 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023. Name, Brent Emmanuel. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Schnurbusch is the daughter of Jennifer Schnurbusch and Patrick Schnurbusch of Jackson. Schoen is the son of Teri Schoen and John Schoen of Oak Ridge.

Sitze

Daughter to Corey and Danielle Sitze of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:20 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023. Name, Magnolia Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Sitze is the daughter of Raymond and Kathy Gillis of Marble Hill. Sitze is the son of Timothy and Marcia Sitze of Marble Hill. He is employed by Ford and Liley Countertops.

Pennebaker

Daughter to Mark and Caitlin Pennebaker of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 1:43 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023. Name, Charlie Jo. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Pennebaker is the daughter of Joe and Vivian Bollinger of Millersville. Pennebaker is the son of Robbie and Lee Anne Pennebaker of Jackson. He works at SoutheastHEALTH.

Ramsey

Daughter to Zachary Scott and Abby Chryschelle Ramsey of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:23 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023. Name, Eliza Renee. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. Third daughter. Mrs. Ramsey is the former Abby Meese, daughter of Regina Harper and Bill Harper of Sikeston, Missouri, and Jack Meese of Bernie, Missouri. She is a licensed practical nurse at the Lutheran Home and at Country Place Assisted Living. Ramsey is the son of Lisa Ramsey of Oran and Mike Ramsey of Gordonville. He is a firefighter/medic with the St. Charles (Missouri) Fire Department.

Goines

Son to Eric S. and Shaina M. Goines of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:18 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Name, Cooper Leif. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Goines is the former Shaina McAnelly, daughter of Jim McAnelly and Terri McAnelly of Murphysboro, Illinois. She is office manager/director of member services at 180 Healthcare. Goines is the son of Eric R. Goines and Sylvia Goines of Cape Girardeau. He works in sales at Todt Roofing.

Newell

Son to Jawone Eugene Newell and Kwayauna Embre'A Chisom of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:49 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Name, Kenjuan Kei'Shawn. Weight, 4 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Chisom is the daughter of Altheria Chisom of Cape Girardeau. She is a certified nurse assistant at the Missouri Veterans Home. Newell is the son of Javone Bailey of Cape Girardeau. He is an independent contractor.

Cook

Daughter to Cole Jacob and Reagan Kathleen Cook of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:58 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Name, Bristol Katie. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cook is the former Reagan Hall, daughter of Ron Hall of Salisbury, North Carolina, and Kate Hall of Niagara Falls, New York. She is a data coordinator with Alpha Transportation. Cook is the son of Stan Cook and Kelli Cook of Whitesburg, Georgia. He is a football coach with Southeast Missouri State University.

Freeman

Daughter to Joshua Ray Freeman and Jaime Rose Young of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Name, Jemma Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Young is the daughter of Wanda Young of Jackson and the late Jim Young. She is a sales representative with AT&T. Freeman is the son of Ron Freeman of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and the late Diana Freeman. He is a teacher at Sikeston High School.

Simmons

Son to Brandon Michael and April Dawn Simmons of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:59 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023. Name, Ryker Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Simmons is the former April Joyce, daughter of Judy Phillips and Brad Phillips of Cape Girardeau and Roy Joyce of Cape Girardeau. She works for Grace Reliant Healthcare. Simmons is the son of Kathleen Simmons and Ronald Simmons of Jackson. He is employed by Ebb and Flow Fermentations.