Births 6/25/23

Son to Corvin Schoen and Tabbatha Schnurbusch of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 2:32 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023. Name, Brent Emmanuel. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Schnurbusch is the daughter of Jennifer Schnurbusch and Patrick Schnurbusch of Jackson. Schoen is the son of Teri Schoen and John Schoen of Oak Ridge.
Daughter to Corey and Danielle Sitze of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:20 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023. Name, Magnolia Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Sitze is the daughter of Raymond and Kathy Gillis of Marble Hill. Sitze is the son of Timothy and Marcia Sitze of Marble Hill. He is employed by Ford and Liley Countertops.
Daughter to Mark and Caitlin Pennebaker of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 1:43 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023. Name, Charlie Jo. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Pennebaker is the daughter of Joe and Vivian Bollinger of Millersville. Pennebaker is the son of Robbie and Lee Anne Pennebaker of Jackson. He works at SoutheastHEALTH.
Daughter to Zachary Scott and Abby Chryschelle Ramsey of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:23 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023. Name, Eliza Renee. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. Third daughter. Mrs. Ramsey is the former Abby Meese, daughter of Regina Harper and Bill Harper of Sikeston, Missouri, and Jack Meese of Bernie, Missouri. She is a licensed practical nurse at the Lutheran Home and at Country Place Assisted Living. Ramsey is the son of Lisa Ramsey of Oran and Mike Ramsey of Gordonville. He is a firefighter/medic with the St. Charles (Missouri) Fire Department.
Son to Eric S. and Shaina M. Goines of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:18 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Name, Cooper Leif. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Goines is the former Shaina McAnelly, daughter of Jim McAnelly and Terri McAnelly of Murphysboro, Illinois. She is office manager/director of member services at 180 Healthcare. Goines is the son of Eric R. Goines and Sylvia Goines of Cape Girardeau. He works in sales at Todt Roofing.
Son to Jawone Eugene Newell and Kwayauna Embre'A Chisom of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:49 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023. Name, Kenjuan Kei'Shawn. Weight, 4 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Chisom is the daughter of Altheria Chisom of Cape Girardeau. She is a certified nurse assistant at the Missouri Veterans Home. Newell is the son of Javone Bailey of Cape Girardeau. He is an independent contractor.
Daughter to Cole Jacob and Reagan Kathleen Cook of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:58 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Name, Bristol Katie. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cook is the former Reagan Hall, daughter of Ron Hall of Salisbury, North Carolina, and Kate Hall of Niagara Falls, New York. She is a data coordinator with Alpha Transportation. Cook is the son of Stan Cook and Kelli Cook of Whitesburg, Georgia. He is a football coach with Southeast Missouri State University.
Daughter to Joshua Ray Freeman and Jaime Rose Young of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Name, Jemma Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Young is the daughter of Wanda Young of Jackson and the late Jim Young. She is a sales representative with AT&T. Freeman is the son of Ron Freeman of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and the late Diana Freeman. He is a teacher at Sikeston High School.
Son to Brandon Michael and April Dawn Simmons of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:59 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023. Name, Ryker Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Simmons is the former April Joyce, daughter of Judy Phillips and Brad Phillips of Cape Girardeau and Roy Joyce of Cape Girardeau. She works for Grace Reliant Healthcare. Simmons is the son of Kathleen Simmons and Ronald Simmons of Jackson. He is employed by Ebb and Flow Fermentations.
Son to Tristen Scott and Gracie Elizabeth Kingree of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:28 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023. Name, Huxley Myles. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Kingree is the former Gracie Hennecke, daughter of April Hudgens of Cape Girardeau and Chris Hennecke of Scott City. She is employed by Marrs Investment. Kingree is the son of Amber Kingree and Kent Kingree of Jackson. He works for Cairo Marine Service.
Daughter to Trevor James and Katelyn Trish Cliff of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:38 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023. Name, Tessa Marie. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cliff is the former Katelyn Gibbons, daughter of Ira and Crystal Gibbons of Jackson. Cliff is the son of Jim and Joyce Cliff of Kelso, Missouri, and Jeff and Kathy Hill of Indianapolis, Indiana. He is a conductor with BNSF Railway.
Daughter to Trent Mikel Parmley and Liza-Jane Adelheide Drake of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:20 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023. Name, Phoebe Jade. Weight, 6 pounds, 11.7 ounces. First child. Drake is the daughter of Patricia Drake and Ronald Drake of Cadet, Missouri. Parmley is the son of Karri Parmley of Festus, Missouri. He is a crew member at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.
Daughter to Thomas and Adisynne Rana Forkum of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:21 a.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023. Name, Emmerie Anna. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Forkum is the former Adisynne Neumeyer, daughter of Lisa and Roger Neumeyer of Sikeston, Missouri. She is the owner of Fetch AF. Forkum is the son of Theresa and Jay Forkum of Bloomfield, Missouri. He works for the Dexter Police Department.
Son to Hannah Catherine Kelley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:52 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023. Name, Kylinn Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Kelley is the daughter of Megan Kelley of Cape Girardeau. She works for SoutheastHEALTH.
Daughter to Trent Levi and Lauren Brooke Webb of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Name, Lainey Brooke. Weight, 7 pounds 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Webb is the former Lauren McGarvey, daughter of Laurie and Robert LaGrone of Perryville. She works at The Beauty Room. Webb is the son of Kim and Andy Webb of Perryville. He is employed by Mississippi Lime Co.
Daughter to Jerry Allen and Malary Renee Seabaugh Jr. of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:08 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023. Name, Rylen Jean. Weight, 6 pounds 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Seabaugh is the former Malary Burger, daughter of Mike Burger of Millersville and Cindy Burger of Jackson. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Seabaugh is the son of Jerry Seabaugh and Bessie Seabaugh of Delta. He works for Electrical Contractors Inc.
Son to Dalton James and Tara Lynn Buehler of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:15 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023. Name, Bennett Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Buehler is the former Tara Hale, daughter of Perry Hale and Amy Hale of Perryville, Missouri. She is a project manager at Red Letter Communications. Buehler is the son of Sharon Buehler and Steve Buehler of Perryville. He is a broker with Tabor Commercial Real Estate.
Daughter to Bobby "Bebop" Ford and Tedra Medley of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:33 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023. Name, Zamia Dawn. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Medley is the daughter of Janet McClenithan of Scott City.
Son to Ryan and Morgan Stroup of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:10 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023. Name, Maverick Ridge. Weight, 8 pounds, 11.5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Stroup is the daughter of Mike Camden and Melody Camden of Batesville, Arkansas. She is a medical assistant with Reviving Wellness. Stroup is the son of John Stroup and Shelby Stroup of Gordonville. He is a biller/coder with TRIARQ Health.
