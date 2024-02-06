Births 6/25/21

Glasco

Daughter to Jorden Alexander Glasco and Emily Renee Prather of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:03 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Name, June Leigh. Weight, 4 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Prather is the daughter of Lewis Prather of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Sandra and Dan Johnson of Ebensburg, Pennsylvania. She is a manager at Walmart. Glasco is the son of Diane Belcher and Kerry Glasco, both of Wolf Lake. He is a personal trainer at HealthPoint Fitness.

Tacderas

Daughter to Ian Bryce and McKinzie Kay Tacderas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:41 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Name, Reni Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Tacderas is the former McKinzie Scott, daughter of Darrin and Jana Scott of Jackson. Tacderas is the son of Lito and Deanna Tacderas of Carterville, Illinois.

Philipps

Son to Chris John and Kelly Jo Philipps of New Madrid, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:18 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Name, Everett David. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Philipps is the daughter of David Brittin of Columbia, Illinois and the late Reba Buchanan of Pevely, Missouri. She is a HR generalist for AgXplore. Philipps is the son of the late Joel and Carolyn Philipps of Jackson. He is a chemical lab tech at AECI.

Stark

Son to Matt Alan and Shelby Marie Stark of St. Mary, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:59 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Name, Axtin Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Stark is the former Shelby Hotop, daughter of Michael P. Hotop of Biehle, Missouri, and Tony and Julie Anschultz of Perryville, Missouri. She is an occupational therapy assistant at Select Rehab. Stark is the son of Alan and Brenda Stark of Perryville. He is owner of Wildest Dreams Taxidermy.

Stearns

Daughter to Matthew Tyler and Alivia Page Stearns of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:27 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Name, Alethea Mae Louise. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stearns is the former Alivia Dyke, daughter of Sharon Dyke of Cape Girardeau. She is a housewife. Stearns is the son of Scott and Kim Stearns of Cape Girardeau. He is general manager at McDonald's.

Israel

Daughter to Tiana Jendiyae Israel of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:14 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Name, Asanti Alonnai. Weight, 4 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Israel is the daughter of Reiko Whitlow of Lake Jackson, Texas. She is a self-childcare worker.

Williams

Son to Jerone Brian Terrell and Katlyn Nicole Williams of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:09 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Name, Tatum James. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Williams is the former Katlyn Payne, daughter of Kent and Sherry Payne of St. Charles, Illinois. She is a senior operation analyst for Omron. Williams is the son of Dave and Mary Beth Steckel of Kissimmee, Florida. He is a defensive line coach for Southeast Missouri State University football.