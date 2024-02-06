Births 6/25/21

Daughter to Jorden Alexander Glasco and Emily Renee Prather of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:03 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Name, June Leigh. Weight, 4 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Prather is the daughter of Lewis Prather of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Sandra and Dan Johnson of Ebensburg, Pennsylvania. She is a manager at Walmart. Glasco is the son of Diane Belcher and Kerry Glasco, both of Wolf Lake. He is a personal trainer at HealthPoint Fitness.
Daughter to Ian Bryce and McKinzie Kay Tacderas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:41 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Name, Reni Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Tacderas is the former McKinzie Scott, daughter of Darrin and Jana Scott of Jackson. Tacderas is the son of Lito and Deanna Tacderas of Carterville, Illinois.
Son to Chris John and Kelly Jo Philipps of New Madrid, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:18 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Name, Everett David. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Philipps is the daughter of David Brittin of Columbia, Illinois and the late Reba Buchanan of Pevely, Missouri. She is a HR generalist for AgXplore. Philipps is the son of the late Joel and Carolyn Philipps of Jackson. He is a chemical lab tech at AECI.
Son to Matt Alan and Shelby Marie Stark of St. Mary, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:59 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Name, Axtin Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Stark is the former Shelby Hotop, daughter of Michael P. Hotop of Biehle, Missouri, and Tony and Julie Anschultz of Perryville, Missouri. She is an occupational therapy assistant at Select Rehab. Stark is the son of Alan and Brenda Stark of Perryville. He is owner of Wildest Dreams Taxidermy.
Daughter to Matthew Tyler and Alivia Page Stearns of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:27 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Name, Alethea Mae Louise. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stearns is the former Alivia Dyke, daughter of Sharon Dyke of Cape Girardeau. She is a housewife. Stearns is the son of Scott and Kim Stearns of Cape Girardeau. He is general manager at McDonald's.
Daughter to Tiana Jendiyae Israel of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:14 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Name, Asanti Alonnai. Weight, 4 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Israel is the daughter of Reiko Whitlow of Lake Jackson, Texas. She is a self-childcare worker.
Son to Jerone Brian Terrell and Katlyn Nicole Williams of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:09 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Name, Tatum James. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Williams is the former Katlyn Payne, daughter of Kent and Sherry Payne of St. Charles, Illinois. She is a senior operation analyst for Omron. Williams is the son of Dave and Mary Beth Steckel of Kissimmee, Florida. He is a defensive line coach for Southeast Missouri State University football.
Son to Chris Steven Johnson and Paige Danielle Hughes of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:47 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Name, Waylon Christopher. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Hughes is the daughter of Stephen and Connie Hughes of Bell City, Missouri. She works at Animal Health Center in Dexter, Missouri. Johnson is the son of Steve Johnson of Vanduser, Missouri and Penny Hyde of Sikeston.
Sigman
Son to Layne Joseph Sigman and Kayla MacKinze Meehan of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:41 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021. Name, Rowen Vedder. Weight, 6 pounds, 12.5 ounces. First child. Meehan is the daughter of Buster and Tiffany Meehan of Jackson. Sigman is the son of Timothy Sigman of Cape Girardeau and Stephanie Rodden of Jackson.
Litchefield
Daughter to Kyle Everett and Suzanna Mary Litchfield of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:44 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021. Name, Adalyn Isabella. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Litchfield is the former Susanna Dobbelare, daughter of Barbara Dobbelare of Perryville, Missouri. She works at the Jackson License Bureau. Litchfield is the son of Keith and Debbie Litchfield of Jackson. He works for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Tellor
Daughter to Dylan Scott Tellor and Dedra Victoria Thompson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:05 a.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021. Name, Lakelyn Raine. Weight, 7 pounds. Fifth daughter. Thompson is the daughter of Candy Murphy of Cape Girardeau and Larry and Tammy Thompson of Thebes, Illinois. She works at Always First. Tellor is the son of Junior Tellor of Dongola, Illinois, and Kim Noble of Olive Branch, Illinois. He works for Capital Sand.
Dowell
Daughter to Brandon Michael and Katrina Larese Dowell of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:51 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Name, Kambri Ann-Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Dowell is the former Katrina Sager, daughter of Gary and Bobbie Sager of Charleston, Missouri. She is transplant coordinator at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. Dowell is the son of James and Ruby Dowell of Wyatt, Missouri. He is a CDL driver for M&J Carriers.
Van de Ven
Cody James and Chelsey Elizabeth Van de Ven of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Name, Laiken Elizabeth, Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Van de Ven is the former Chelsey Stoverink, daughter of Alan and Ramona Stoverink of Marble Hill. She is a speech-language pathologist at Chateau Girardeau. Van de Ven is the son of Roy and Sharon Van de Ven of Leopold, Missouri. He is a physical therapist with Grace Reliant Health Services.
Renner
Son to Brad Allen and Kristen Marie Renner of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:21 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Name, Evan Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Renner is the former Kristen Schumer, daughter of Dave and Kathy Schumer of Perryville. She is a stay-at-home mom. Renner is the son of Bruce and Margie Renner of Perryville. He is owner of Schumer Brothers Heating, Cooling and Plumbing.
Pfau
Son to Nicolas James and Cambree Dawn Pfau of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:33 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Name, Colten James. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pfau is the former Cambree Kirchner, daughter of Andrew and Layne Kirchner of Jackson. She is a teacher with the Jackson School District. Pfau is the son of Ken and Monica Pfau of Jackson. He is a firefighter with Jackson Fire and Rescue.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.