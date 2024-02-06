Births 6/25/17

Kluesner

Son to Landon Mitchell and Hayle Elizabeth Kluesner of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:40 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017. Name, Noah Charles. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Kluesner is the former Hayle Davis, daughter of Jan and Gary Farrar of Gordonville and Mike and Angela Davis of Scott City. She is employed by Capaha Bank. Kluesner is the son of Dale and Becky Kuesner of Scott City. He is employed by BNSF Railway.

Glastetter

Daughter to Michael Anthony II and Amanda Jo Glastetter of New Hamburg, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center at Sikeston, Missouri, 7:28 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Name, Betsy Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Glastetter is the former Amanda O'Brien, daughter of Patrick and Sally O'Brien of Benton, Missouri. She is a CT technologist at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Glastetter is the son of Mike and Debbie Glastetter of New Hamburg. He is a registered nurse at Missouri Delta Medical Center.

Simpson

Daughter to Michael David Simpson and Brandie Bo Wolfenkoehler of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 4:32 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017 Name, Shelby Brooke. Sixth child, second daughter.