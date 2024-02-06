Births 6/24/20

Welch

Daughter to Tracy Andrew Welch and Megan LeAnn Grantham of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:36 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020. Name, Brynlee Carrie. Weight, 6 pounds. Fifth child, second daughter. Grantham is the daughter of Verna Hutchison of Woodward, Oklahoma, and Chris Lalumandier of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. She works for Success Vision Express. Welch is the son of Jewell and Barry Hampton of Chaffee. He is self-employed at Welch Painting.

Overy

Son to Kelly George and Katie Louise Overy of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:01 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020. Name, Karter George. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Overy is the former Katie Boyer, daughter of Kim Luebbers of Cape Girardeau. Overy is the son of Denny and Liz Overy of Oak Ridge and Shirley Friedrich of Jackson.