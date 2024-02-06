All sections
Records
June 24, 2020
Births 6/24/20
Southeast Missourian

Welch

Daughter to Tracy Andrew Welch and Megan LeAnn Grantham of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:36 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020. Name, Brynlee Carrie. Weight, 6 pounds. Fifth child, second daughter. Grantham is the daughter of Verna Hutchison of Woodward, Oklahoma, and Chris Lalumandier of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. She works for Success Vision Express. Welch is the son of Jewell and Barry Hampton of Chaffee. He is self-employed at Welch Painting.

Overy

Son to Kelly George and Katie Louise Overy of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:01 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020. Name, Karter George. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Overy is the former Katie Boyer, daughter of Kim Luebbers of Cape Girardeau. Overy is the son of Denny and Liz Overy of Oak Ridge and Shirley Friedrich of Jackson.

Drudik

Daughter to Justin Joseph and Caitlyn Noel Drudik of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Name, Olivia Joy. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Drudik is the former Caitlyn Luther, daughter of Steve Luther and Allison Luther of Lexington, Nebraska. She is employed by the Jackson School District-Elementary Education. Drudik is the son of Ronald Drudik and Janet Drudik of Hastings, Nebraska. He is an athletic coach at Southeast Missouri State University.

Kent

Daughter to Zhevin Zamaruice Zetron Kent and Makavia Lois Jane'a Simmons of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Name, Za'niyah Za'layna Zane'a. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Simmons is the daughter of Lee Voutia Coaker and Michael Coaker of Sikeston. She is employed by Rally's. Kent is the son of Susan Kent of Charleston, Missouri. He works for Swan's.

