Births 6/23/22

Son to Kory and Lisa Mouser of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2021. Name, Tucker Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Mouser is the former Lisa Henderson, daughter of Thomas and Carol Henderson of Delta. She is a physical therapist. Mouser is the son of Dennis and Angela Mouser of Patton. He does field service.
Son to Michael Diaz Garcia and Brianna Alexis Davis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:19 p.m. Wednesday April 20, 2022. Name, Luca Michael. Weight, 4 pounds, 6.3 ounces. First child. Davis is the daughter of Beth Scott of Benton, Missouri and Shannon Davis of Cape Girardeau. Garcia is the son of Paula Marshall of Perryville, Missouri, and Juan Garcia of Mexico. He is an electrician with KT Power Systems.
Son to Cody Ray and Allisyn Michelle Johnson of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:27 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022. Name, Asher Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Johnson is the former Allisyn Holifield, daughter of Denise and Duane Holifield of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a manager at Pajco. Johnson is the son of Chris and Dionna Johnson of Chaffee. He is a firefighter/paramedic with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Daughter to Carissa Breann Sanders of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Name, Jazlynn Armonie. Weight, 7 pounds. Fourth child, third daughter. Sanders is the daughter of Randy Sanders of Lilbourn, Missouri, and Lisa Templeton of Georgia. She works at Miner Mobil.
Twin sons to Jacob Thomas Kimball and Ashley Danielle Todaro of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Chance was born at 8 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Jaxon was born at 8:02 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth and fifth children, second and third sons. Todaro is the daughter of Danielle Neumeyer and Greg Neumeyer of Jackson. She is an online sales. Kimball is the son of Kathy Erwin of Jackson. He is employed at Tipton Linen.
Daughter to David Matthew Jr. and Samantha Hope Gore of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:30 a.m. June 6, 2022. Name,Noveleigh Charlotte. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Gore is the daughter of Sarah Kelly of Cape Girardeau and Patrick and Sue Ann Kelly of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by Everise. Gore is the son of David Gore Sr. of Scott City and Brenda Carr of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Michael Seth Karnes and Coralee Darlene Kissiar of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:17 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022. Name, Jaxson Tyler. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Kissiar is the former Coralee Laymon of Advance. Karnes is the son of Jami Majkowski of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He works at Briggs & Stratton.
Daughter to Jonathon Micheal Edmond and Brittney Marie Miller of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Name, Ilene Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Miller is the daughter of Misty Miller of Bonne Terre, Missouri. Edmond is the son of Donald Declure of Cape Girardeau. He is a sub contractor.
Daughter to Elizabeth Paige Allred of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Name, Marleigh Grace. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Allred is the daughter of Darren McFall and Wendy McFall of Marble Hill.
Son to Joshua Allen and Kelsey Morgan Friedrich of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Name, Michael Jonathan. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Friedrich is the former Kelsey Strong, daughter of Teresa Strong and Christopher Strong of Metropolis, Illinois. Friedrich is the son Allen Friedrich and Cindy Friedrich of Jackson. He works at Midwest Sterilization Company.
Daughter to Jeremy Daniel and Alexis Nickole Bigham of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022. Name, Sidalee Fay. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Bigham is the former Alexis Sissom, daughter of Starla Sissom and Jason Sissom on Thebes. She is a paraprofessional at Egyptian School District. Bigham is the son of Pam Bigham and William Bigham of Thebes. He is a logger with Kirby and Sons Sawmill.
Son to Ricky Joseph and Madison Renae Hovis of Puxico, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022. Name, Denver Wayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hovis is the former Madison Caldwell, daughter of Sonya Farris and Joey Farris of Puxico, Missouri. She works for M&J Carriers. Hovis is the son of Tina and Darin Rogers of Chaffee, Missouri, and Donnie and Julie Hovis of Bloomfield. He works for NEA.
Son to Issac Scott Faire and Mya Jo Gilliland of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:51 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022. Name, Waylon Rhett Harold. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Gilliland is the daughter of Aaron and Crystal Gilliland of Sikeston. Faire is the son of Chad and Kathy Faire of Benton, Missouri. He is an elevator operator at Cargill.
Daughter to Timothy Scott and Kimberly Ray Anne Cox of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Name, Navaeh Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cox is the former Kimberly Hamel, daughter of Terry Hamel and Robin Hamel of Anna, Illinois. She is a DSP with Rescare. Cox is the son of Stephanie Cox of Anna. He is a CNA for Saint Francis Healthcare.
Son to Ryan Nathaniel Plott and Lauren Michelle Williams of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:29 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Third son, sixth child. Williams is the daughter of Geoffrey and Deborah Williams of Belknap, Illinois. She is a mental health tech 3 for the State of Illinois. Plott is the son of Rodney and Stella Plott of Anna. He is a truck driver for Beelman.
Son to Calen Robert and Kaylynn Nicole Crites of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:46 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022. Name, Rhett Bucklynn. Weight, 9 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Crites is the former Kaylynn James, daughter of Terry James of Jackson and Jessica and Jason Mayfield of Jackson. She is a business manager. Crites is the son of Robert Crites and Mary Crites of Jackson. He an engineering manager at Jackson Machine and Manufacturing.
Son to John Aaron and Monica Bixby Radu of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:28 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022. Name, Tristan Dominic. Weight, 10 pounds, 6 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Radu is the former Moncia Bixby. daughter of Joe Bixby and Deb Bixby of Geneva, Nebraska. She is a faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University. Radu is the son of Robert Crush and Nikki Crush of Roanoke, Virginia. He is store manager at Petco.
