Births 6/23/22

Mouser

Son to Kory and Lisa Mouser of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2021. Name, Tucker Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Mouser is the former Lisa Henderson, daughter of Thomas and Carol Henderson of Delta. She is a physical therapist. Mouser is the son of Dennis and Angela Mouser of Patton. He does field service.

Garcia

Son to Michael Diaz Garcia and Brianna Alexis Davis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:19 p.m. Wednesday April 20, 2022. Name, Luca Michael. Weight, 4 pounds, 6.3 ounces. First child. Davis is the daughter of Beth Scott of Benton, Missouri and Shannon Davis of Cape Girardeau. Garcia is the son of Paula Marshall of Perryville, Missouri, and Juan Garcia of Mexico. He is an electrician with KT Power Systems.

Johnson

Son to Cody Ray and Allisyn Michelle Johnson of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:27 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022. Name, Asher Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Johnson is the former Allisyn Holifield, daughter of Denise and Duane Holifield of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a manager at Pajco. Johnson is the son of Chris and Dionna Johnson of Chaffee. He is a firefighter/paramedic with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

Sanders

Daughter to Carissa Breann Sanders of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Name, Jazlynn Armonie. Weight, 7 pounds. Fourth child, third daughter. Sanders is the daughter of Randy Sanders of Lilbourn, Missouri, and Lisa Templeton of Georgia. She works at Miner Mobil.

Kimball

Twin sons to Jacob Thomas Kimball and Ashley Danielle Todaro of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Chance was born at 8 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Jaxon was born at 8:02 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth and fifth children, second and third sons. Todaro is the daughter of Danielle Neumeyer and Greg Neumeyer of Jackson. She is an online sales. Kimball is the son of Kathy Erwin of Jackson. He is employed at Tipton Linen.

Gore

Daughter to David Matthew Jr. and Samantha Hope Gore of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:30 a.m. June 6, 2022. Name,Noveleigh Charlotte. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Gore is the daughter of Sarah Kelly of Cape Girardeau and Patrick and Sue Ann Kelly of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by Everise. Gore is the son of David Gore Sr. of Scott City and Brenda Carr of Cape Girardeau.

Karnes

Son to Michael Seth Karnes and Coralee Darlene Kissiar of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:17 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022. Name, Jaxson Tyler. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Kissiar is the former Coralee Laymon of Advance. Karnes is the son of Jami Majkowski of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He works at Briggs & Stratton.

Edmond

Daughter to Jonathon Micheal Edmond and Brittney Marie Miller of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Name, Ilene Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Miller is the daughter of Misty Miller of Bonne Terre, Missouri. Edmond is the son of Donald Declure of Cape Girardeau. He is a sub contractor.