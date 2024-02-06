Births 6/23/20

Daughter to David Andrew and Jacy Nicole Hileman of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:16 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020. Name, Layla Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hileman is the former Jacy Johnson, daughter of Leanna May of Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Mark Johnson of Mound City. Hileman is the son of Julie Mason of Thebes, Illinois, and David Hileman of Olmsted, Illinois. He works for Mosquito Authority.
Daughter to Calvin Shane and Nancy Pind of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:53 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020. Name, Caralyna June. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Pind is the former Nancy Williams, daughter of Billy Williams and Donna Williams of Anna. She is a secretary for Jonesboro (Illinois) School. Pind is the son of Bernice Pind of Anna. He is a corrections officer at Shawnee Correctional Center.
Daughter to Jeffrey Micah Mullins and Tayler Danielle Shaw of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:51 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020. Name, Brooklynn Reece. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Shaw is the daughter of Terri Shaw of Jackson and Todd Shaw of Seattle. She is a registration supervisor for Saint Francis Healthcare System. Mullins is the son of Kelly Adams of Oakville, Missouri, and Jeffrey Mullins of St. Louis
Daughter to David Allen Keele and Kassidy Kay Gowan of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Name, Blakely May. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Gowan is the daughter of Christy Gowan and Darrell Foeste of Cape Girardeau. Keele is the son of Judy Tomlinson of Fort Myers, Florida. He is employed by Barlett Landscaping Group.
Daughter to Dorion Akeem and Tyianna Royell Davis of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:01 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Name, Aaliyah Royell. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Davis is the former Tyianna Bonner, daughter of Tonya Mitchell of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Roy Bonner Jr. She works at Ms. Sue's Daycare. Davis is the son of Angela Davis of Cape Girardeau and Tyrone and Crystal Steward of Sikeston. He is employed by Havco.
Son to Anthony James and Kelly Makenzi Bartkoski of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020. Name, Boone Wilder. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Bartkoski is the former Kelly Scott, daughter of Cindy Cody Palmer of Red Bay, Alabama, and Greg Kent of Golden, Mississippi. She is employed by Cape First. Bartkoski is the son of Mark Bartkoski of Kansas City, Missouri, and Margie Bartkoski of Quantico, Virginia. He is the youth pastor at Cape First.
Son to Matthew Cody Jackson and Aiyana Dian Storie of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:42 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020. Name, Cohen Tate. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Storie is the daughter of Loreda Storie of Chaffee, Missouri, and Raymond Storie of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Jackson is the son of Rebecca Troy of Jackson and Marvin Jackson of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He is employed by Randol Custom Interior.
Daughter to Dillon Wayne and Sierra Michele Glastetter of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:21 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020. Name, Tenley Jayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Glastetter is the former Sierra Miller, daughter of Keith Urhahn and Dana Urhahn of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Chaffee Elementary School. Glastetter is the son of Darren Glastetter and Carol Glastetter of Oran. He is a journeyman/lineman with SEMO Electric Cooperative.