All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsJune 23, 2020
Births 6/23/20
Daughter to David Andrew and Jacy Nicole Hileman of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:16 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020. Name, Layla Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hileman is the former Jacy Johnson, daughter of Leanna May of Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Mark Johnson of Mound City. Hileman is the son of Julie Mason of Thebes, Illinois, and David Hileman of Olmsted, Illinois. He works for Mosquito Authority...
Southeast Missourian

Hileman

Daughter to David Andrew and Jacy Nicole Hileman of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:16 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020. Name, Layla Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hileman is the former Jacy Johnson, daughter of Leanna May of Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Mark Johnson of Mound City. Hileman is the son of Julie Mason of Thebes, Illinois, and David Hileman of Olmsted, Illinois. He works for Mosquito Authority.

Pind

Daughter to Calvin Shane and Nancy Pind of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:53 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020. Name, Caralyna June. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Pind is the former Nancy Williams, daughter of Billy Williams and Donna Williams of Anna. She is a secretary for Jonesboro (Illinois) School. Pind is the son of Bernice Pind of Anna. He is a corrections officer at Shawnee Correctional Center.

Mullins

Daughter to Jeffrey Micah Mullins and Tayler Danielle Shaw of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:51 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020. Name, Brooklynn Reece. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Shaw is the daughter of Terri Shaw of Jackson and Todd Shaw of Seattle. She is a registration supervisor for Saint Francis Healthcare System. Mullins is the son of Kelly Adams of Oakville, Missouri, and Jeffrey Mullins of St. Louis

Keele

Daughter to David Allen Keele and Kassidy Kay Gowan of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Name, Blakely May. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Gowan is the daughter of Christy Gowan and Darrell Foeste of Cape Girardeau. Keele is the son of Judy Tomlinson of Fort Myers, Florida. He is employed by Barlett Landscaping Group.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Davis

Daughter to Dorion Akeem and Tyianna Royell Davis of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:01 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Name, Aaliyah Royell. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Davis is the former Tyianna Bonner, daughter of Tonya Mitchell of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Roy Bonner Jr. She works at Ms. Sue's Daycare. Davis is the son of Angela Davis of Cape Girardeau and Tyrone and Crystal Steward of Sikeston. He is employed by Havco.

Bartkoski

Son to Anthony James and Kelly Makenzi Bartkoski of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020. Name, Boone Wilder. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Bartkoski is the former Kelly Scott, daughter of Cindy Cody Palmer of Red Bay, Alabama, and Greg Kent of Golden, Mississippi. She is employed by Cape First. Bartkoski is the son of Mark Bartkoski of Kansas City, Missouri, and Margie Bartkoski of Quantico, Virginia. He is the youth pastor at Cape First.

Jackson

Son to Matthew Cody Jackson and Aiyana Dian Storie of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:42 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020. Name, Cohen Tate. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Storie is the daughter of Loreda Storie of Chaffee, Missouri, and Raymond Storie of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Jackson is the son of Rebecca Troy of Jackson and Marvin Jackson of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He is employed by Randol Custom Interior.

Glastetter

Daughter to Dillon Wayne and Sierra Michele Glastetter of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:21 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020. Name, Tenley Jayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Glastetter is the former Sierra Miller, daughter of Keith Urhahn and Dana Urhahn of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Chaffee Elementary School. Glastetter is the son of Darren Glastetter and Carol Glastetter of Oran. He is a journeyman/lineman with SEMO Electric Cooperative.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
Police report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
RecordsSep. 20
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Out of the past: Sept. 18
RecordsSep. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 14
RecordsSep. 15
Out of the past: Sept. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
RecordsSep. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy