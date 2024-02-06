Births 6/23/20

Hileman

Daughter to David Andrew and Jacy Nicole Hileman of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:16 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020. Name, Layla Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hileman is the former Jacy Johnson, daughter of Leanna May of Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Mark Johnson of Mound City. Hileman is the son of Julie Mason of Thebes, Illinois, and David Hileman of Olmsted, Illinois. He works for Mosquito Authority.

Pind

Daughter to Calvin Shane and Nancy Pind of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:53 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020. Name, Caralyna June. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Pind is the former Nancy Williams, daughter of Billy Williams and Donna Williams of Anna. She is a secretary for Jonesboro (Illinois) School. Pind is the son of Bernice Pind of Anna. He is a corrections officer at Shawnee Correctional Center.

Mullins

Daughter to Jeffrey Micah Mullins and Tayler Danielle Shaw of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:51 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020. Name, Brooklynn Reece. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Shaw is the daughter of Terri Shaw of Jackson and Todd Shaw of Seattle. She is a registration supervisor for Saint Francis Healthcare System. Mullins is the son of Kelly Adams of Oakville, Missouri, and Jeffrey Mullins of St. Louis

Keele

Daughter to David Allen Keele and Kassidy Kay Gowan of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Name, Blakely May. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Gowan is the daughter of Christy Gowan and Darrell Foeste of Cape Girardeau. Keele is the son of Judy Tomlinson of Fort Myers, Florida. He is employed by Barlett Landscaping Group.