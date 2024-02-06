Births 6/23/17

Daughter to Stuart and Danielle Yates of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:22 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017. Name, Charlotte Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Yates is the former Danielle Auer, daughter of Mark and Joy Auer of Cape Girardeau. She is a web customer support specialist with Pohlman USA. Yates is the son of Jim and Paula Frank of Union, Missouri, and Gary and Nancy Yates of Cedar Hill, Missouri. He is a service manager at Cintas.
Daughter to Jason Patrick and Amanda Marie McDonough of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:56 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017. Name, Lacey Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. McDonough is the former Amanda Trankle, daughter of David and Karen Trankle of Leopold. She is a staff accountant at Jeffrey J. Eftink, CPA, PC. McDonough is the son of Jim and Linda McDonough of Zalma, Missouri. He is a line technician in baby care at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Brent Joseph and Kati May Knaup of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:51 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017. Name, Brody Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Knaup is the former Kati Kronmueller, daughter of Judy Weber of St. Louis. She is employed by Blanchard Elementary School. Knaup is the son of Charlotte Knaup and Dick Knaup of Jackson. He is employed by Boulder Construction Co.
Son to Rusty Lynn and Erica Loren Morgan of Bloomfield, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:35 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017. Name, Sawyer James. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Morgan is the former Erica McDonald, daughter of Rick and Donna McDonald of Cape Girardeau. She is an intake-care coordinator and nurse liaison with Inpatient Rehabilitation at Southeast- HEALTH. Morgan is the son of Ed and Susan Morgan of Bloomfield. He is a spray applicator at Southeast Co-op in Advance, Missouri.
Son to Justin Stewart and Dakota Danielle Burns of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:13 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Name, Lincoln Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Burns is the former Dakota Boyer, daughter of Beth Boyer of Cape Girardeau. Burns is the son of Wendy Way and Bill Way of Cape Girardeau and John Burns of Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.