Births 6/22/21

McLeod

Son to William Ross and Meredith McLeod of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:40 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021. Name, Henry Richard. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. McLeod is the daughter of Mark and Vicky Busch of Cape Girardeau. She works for Brost & Associates Family Eye Care. McLeod is the son of Rick and Jayne McLeod of Jacksonville, Florida. He is employed by the Alan Wire Company.

Baker

Daughter to Justin and Andrea Baker of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:42 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021. Name, Brinlee Kay. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Baker is the daughter of the late Debbie and Paul Schrock of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Orgill, Inc. Baker is the son of Travis Baker of Arnold, Missouri. He works for Nestle Purina.