Births 6/21/19

Son to Bobby Joel Staggs and Destiny Nicole Babers of Burfordville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Name, Luke Joel. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Babers is the daughter of Dorothy Babers and Sean Babers of Cape Girardeau. Staggs is the son of Terri May of Jackson and Bobby Staggs II of Paragould, Arkansas. He works at County Line Auto Body.
Son to Damien Steven Lee McAlister and TiffanyAnn Paige Winningham of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Name, Asher Leopold. Weight, 5 pounds. Second son. Winningham is the daughter of Dawn Winningham of Perryville, Missouri, and Joseph Winningham VIII of Houston, Texas. McAlister is the son of Richard and Bobbie McAlister of Dexter and Michael and Stephanie Bohnert of Perryville.
Daughter to Sebastian Thomas Hennessy and Heather Christine Friese of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medicval Center, 4:27 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019. Name, Lillyana Christine Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Friese is the daughter of Priscilla Friese and Billy Williams of Randles, Missouri, and the late Rodger Friese. Hennessy is the son of Jennifer and Tony Brace of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Arthur Brashear of Bloomfield, Missouri. He works for Manac Trailers.
Daughter to David Lee Sutton III and Emily Jo Lawrence of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:42 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019. Name, Mabree Quinn. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Lawrence is the daughter of Frank and Kim Lawrence of Jackson. She is a registered nurse with Bootheel Counseling Services. Sutton is the son of David and Leigh Ann Sutton of East Prairie, Missouri. He is employed at KT Power Systems.
Daughter to Kody Nathan and Melissa Irene Martin of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:33 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019. Name, Kambrie Irene. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Martin is the former Melissa Lankford, daughter of Roger and Janis Lankford of Perryville. Martin is the son of Kevin and Lisa Martin of Perryville.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.