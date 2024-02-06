Births 6/21/19

Hennessy

Daughter to Sebastian Thomas Hennessy and Heather Christine Friese of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medicval Center, 4:27 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019. Name, Lillyana Christine Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Friese is the daughter of Priscilla Friese and Billy Williams of Randles, Missouri, and the late Rodger Friese. Hennessy is the son of Jennifer and Tony Brace of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Arthur Brashear of Bloomfield, Missouri. He works for Manac Trailers.

Sutton

Daughter to David Lee Sutton III and Emily Jo Lawrence of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:42 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019. Name, Mabree Quinn. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Lawrence is the daughter of Frank and Kim Lawrence of Jackson. She is a registered nurse with Bootheel Counseling Services. Sutton is the son of David and Leigh Ann Sutton of East Prairie, Missouri. He is employed at KT Power Systems.

Martin

Daughter to Kody Nathan and Melissa Irene Martin of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:33 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019. Name, Kambrie Irene. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Martin is the former Melissa Lankford, daughter of Roger and Janis Lankford of Perryville. Martin is the son of Kevin and Lisa Martin of Perryville.