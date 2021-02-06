Births 6/2/21

Daughter to Kyle and Stacy Wengert of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021. Name, Hazel Rhyan. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Wengert is the daughter of Betty Roberts and Rodney Roberts of Oak Ridge. She works at Community Counseling Center. Wengert is the son of Bobbie Wengert and Ronnie Wengert of Perryville, Missouri. His employed by Alliance Water.
Daughter to Jameson and Lisa Kuper of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Name, Nellie Jo. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs, Kuper is the daughter of Joe Ewers and Barb Ewers of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Prodigy Leadership Academy. Kuper is the son of Lenny Kuper and Pat Kuper of Cape Girardeau. He works for the Cape Girardeau School District.
Daughter to Matt and Suzanne Schamburg of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021. Name, Mattie Victoria. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Schamburg is the daughter of Nancy Voelker of Perryville and the late Charles Voelker. She is an occupational therapist at SoutheastHEALTH. Schamburg is the son of Ralph and Victoria Schamburg of Perryville. He is an insurance inspector with Missouri Alliance Mutual Insurance Company.
Son to Will and Laura Rhymer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:56 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021. Name, Isaac Alexander. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Rhymer is the daughter of Loyce Poole of Troy, Missouri, and Eric Pfau of Marion, Illinois. She works at Regional Primary Care. Rhymer is the son of Regina Hall and Raymond Rhymer of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by U.S. Infrastructure Corp.
