Births 6/2/21

Wengert

Daughter to Kyle and Stacy Wengert of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021. Name, Hazel Rhyan. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Wengert is the daughter of Betty Roberts and Rodney Roberts of Oak Ridge. She works at Community Counseling Center. Wengert is the son of Bobbie Wengert and Ronnie Wengert of Perryville, Missouri. His employed by Alliance Water.

Kuper

Daughter to Jameson and Lisa Kuper of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Name, Nellie Jo. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs, Kuper is the daughter of Joe Ewers and Barb Ewers of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Prodigy Leadership Academy. Kuper is the son of Lenny Kuper and Pat Kuper of Cape Girardeau. He works for the Cape Girardeau School District.