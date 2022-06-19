Births 6/19/22

Son to Daniel Shackles and Erin O'Malley of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:39 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022. Name, Declan John. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. O'Malley is the daughter of John O'Malley of Belleville, Illinois, and the late Carolyn Kane. She works for the Veterans Health Administration. Shackles is the son of Danny Shackles of Sikeston, Missouri, and Maria Cogar of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He is employed by Procter & Gamble...