RecordsJune 18, 2022

Births 6/19/22

Shackles

Son to Daniel Shackles and Erin O'Malley of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:39 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022. Name, Declan John. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. O'Malley is the daughter of John O'Malley of Belleville, Illinois, and the late Carolyn Kane. She works for the Veterans Health Administration. Shackles is the son of Danny Shackles of Sikeston, Missouri, and Maria Cogar of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.

Honaas

Daughter to Derek and Melanie Honaas of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:43 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022. Name, Cora Faye Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Honaas is the daughter of Paul and Faye Zernicke of Wausau, Wisconsin. She is employed by the Perry County Health Department. Honaas is the son of Trygve and Karen Honaas of Jackson. He works for Southeast Missouri State University.

Story Tags
Births
