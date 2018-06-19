Births 6/19/18

Kasten

Daughter to Karl Martin and Natalie Renee Kasten of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Name, Clara May. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Kasten is the former Natalie Fritsche, daughter of Eugene and Vera Fritsche of Perryville, Missouri. She is a teacher with the Perry County School District. Kasten is the son of Willie and Shirley Kasten of Uniontown, Missouri. He is a concrete laborer with Busch Lane Enterprise in Jackson.

McDowell

Son to Tyson Blake and Rhe'a Nicole McDowell of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Name, Eli Maverick. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. McDowell is the former Rhe'a Hunsaker, daughter of Tim and Tammy Miner of Fenton, Missouri. She works at West Lane Elementary School in Jackson. McDowell is the son of Tim and Susan McDowell of Jackson. He is employed by Innovative Supply.

Bryant

Daughter to Dakota James Bryant and Makayla Nicole Price of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Name, Maya JoAnn. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Price is the daughter of Tina Price and Mike Price of Jackson. She works at Kay Jewelers. Bryant is the son of April Bryant and Kent Bryant of Jackson. He is employed by Consolidated Grain and Barge.

Abbott

Daughter to Chris Joseph and Chelsea Dawn Abbott of Old Appleton, Southeast Hospital, 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Name, Journey Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Abbott is the former Chelsea Buerck, daughter of Curt and Linda Buerck of Perryville, Missouri, and Robynne Duvall of Perryville. She is self-employed. Abbott is the son of Harry and Jackie Abbott of Oak Ridge. He works for Schoen Dairy Farm.