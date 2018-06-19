Births 6/19/18

Daughter to Karl Martin and Natalie Renee Kasten of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Name, Clara May. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Kasten is the former Natalie Fritsche, daughter of Eugene and Vera Fritsche of Perryville, Missouri. She is a teacher with the Perry County School District. Kasten is the son of Willie and Shirley Kasten of Uniontown, Missouri. He is a concrete laborer with Busch Lane Enterprise in Jackson.
Son to Tyson Blake and Rhe'a Nicole McDowell of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Name, Eli Maverick. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. McDowell is the former Rhe'a Hunsaker, daughter of Tim and Tammy Miner of Fenton, Missouri. She works at West Lane Elementary School in Jackson. McDowell is the son of Tim and Susan McDowell of Jackson. He is employed by Innovative Supply.
Daughter to Dakota James Bryant and Makayla Nicole Price of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Name, Maya JoAnn. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Price is the daughter of Tina Price and Mike Price of Jackson. She works at Kay Jewelers. Bryant is the son of April Bryant and Kent Bryant of Jackson. He is employed by Consolidated Grain and Barge.
Daughter to Chris Joseph and Chelsea Dawn Abbott of Old Appleton, Southeast Hospital, 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Name, Journey Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Abbott is the former Chelsea Buerck, daughter of Curt and Linda Buerck of Perryville, Missouri, and Robynne Duvall of Perryville. She is self-employed. Abbott is the son of Harry and Jackie Abbott of Oak Ridge. He works for Schoen Dairy Farm.
Daughter to David Paul and Deanna Lanae Witte of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:27 a.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018. Name, Gretta Claire. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Witte is the former Deanna Inman, daughter of Hilde Inman of Cape Girardeau and the late Ronald Inman of Cape Girardeau. She is a disability adjudicator for the State of Missouri. Witte is the son of Anna Graham of South Bend, Washington, and the late Eric Witte of Cape Girardeau. He is an electrician with Shawnee Electric.
Daughter to Samuel L. Essner and Amanda L. Sells of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:11 p.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018. Name, Charlee Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Sells is the former Amanda Chapman, daughter of Jim and Vickie Eftink of Oran, Missouri, and the late Bill Chapman. She is a nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Essner is the son of Donna Essner and the late Steve Essner. He owns Sam Essner Construction.
Son to Cody Joseph and Lindsey Elizabeth Schlosser of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:04 a.m. Friday, June 15, 2018. Name, Charlie Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Schlosser is the former Lindsey Ressel, daughter of Tammy Noel of Jackson and Craig and Alison Ressel of Scott City. She works for Ethos Laboratories. Schlosser is the son of Tina and Randy Schlosser of Scott City. He is employed by Buzzi Unicom.
Daughter to Matthew Alan and Hannah Renee Brewer of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:08 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018. Name, Paisley Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brewer is the former Hannah Wills, daughter of Curt Wills of Jackson and the late LaDonna Wills. She is a dietitian at Gilster-Mary Lee. Brewer is the son of Timothy and Julie Brewer of St. Mary, Missouri. He is employed by Winkler's Heating and Plumbing.
Son to Ashton Dakota Walker and Macie Allyn Baker of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 11:34 a.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018. Name, Chase Dakota. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Baker is the daughter of Jill Baker of Scott City and the late Terry Baker of Scott City. Walker is the son of Robin Walker and Joe Walker of Scott City. He works for Havco Wood Products.
