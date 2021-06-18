Births 6/18/21

Daughter to Chris R. and Jacquaisha L. Carter of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:04 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021. Name, Malia Dana. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Carter is the former Jacquaisha Lane, daughter of Jackie and Eddie Lane of Sikeston. She works at Rally's. Carter is the son of Dana and Wesley Carter of Sikeston. He is employed by Unilever.
Son to Charles Edward and Heather Jo Park of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Name, Mason Cooper. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Ninth child, sixth son. Mrs. Park is the former Heather Laubinger, daughter of Joseph Laubinger of Beaufort, Missouri, and Mary Smalling of Louisville, Tennessee. Park is the son of Charles R. Park Sr., and Sarah Eye of Cape Girardeau. Mr. and Mrs. Park both work for Cape County Transit Authority.
Daughter to Jonathan Kevin and Lauren Rachelle Rockhill of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Name, Kate Elizabeth. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Rockhill is the former Lauren Truitt, daughter of Troy and Jennifer Truitt of Birmingham, Alabama. Rockhill is the son of Kevin and Patti Rockhill of Jackson.
Son to Zachary Luther and Billie Jo Enos of Cairo, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:47 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021. Name, Abraham Luca Jasper. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Enos is the former Billie Paulson.
Son to Timothy John Hackney and Hannah Brooke Schaal of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:31 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021. Name, Khalil Treyshon. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Schaal is the daughter of Debra Laws of Mound City and Tim Schaal of St. Charles, Missouri. Hackney is the son of Mona Bailey of Mound City and Tim Hackney of Marion, Illinois.
Son to Kevin Eugene and Brittney Jordan Hunt Jr., of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:31 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021. Name, Khalil Avery. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hunt is the former Brittney Trapp.
Daughter to Trey Michael and Kelly Jean Sloan of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:35 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021. Name, Avery Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Sloan is the former Kelly Gall, daughter of Tom and Jean Morgan of St. Louis and the late Roy Gall III. She is a teacher with the Scott County School District. Sloan is the son of Terry and Tammy Sloan of Sikeston. He is a body shop technician at TAG Truck Center of Sikeston.
Son to Chance Aaron and Shannon Marie Turner of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:27 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021. Name, Fallon Scott. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Turner is the former Shannon Matthews, daughter of Glen Bowers and Lisa Sizemore of East Prairie, Missouri. She is a licensed practical nurse. Turner is the son of Eric Turner and Michelle Lambert of Sikeston. He is a transportation dispatcher with SEMO Express.
Son to Anthony Paul Yates and Ilah Elizabeth Thomas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:08 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021. Name, Tripp Henry. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Thomas is the daughter of Barbara Thomas of Jackson. She is a licensed practical nurse at the Lutheran Home. Yates is the son of Acacia and Henry Yates of Advance, Missouri. He is a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and works at AYA Healthcare.
Son to Jordon Wayne Day and Brittany Danielle Humphrey of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:11 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021. Name, Jaxon Leigham-Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Humphrey is the former Brittany White, daughter of Julie White of Jonesboro. Day is the son of Robin Day of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Joey Otto and Kelly Anne Marler of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:35 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021. Name, Eryn Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Marler is the former Kelly Riehn, daughter of Delbert and Michelle Riehn of Perryville. She is a teacher at St. Henry Catholic School. Marler is the son of Danny and Diane Marler of Perryville. He is a supervisor at BioKyowa.
Daughter to William Tyler and Meagan Marie Agee of Caruthersville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:14 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021. Name, Magnolia Rayne. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Agee is the former Meagan Hall, daughter of Kristi Hall of Caruthersville and Rick and Crystal Hall of Caruthersville. She is a self-employed cosmetologist at Kristi & Company. Agee is the son of Suzanne and Mike Menz of Perkins, Missouri. He works at Sullivan Auto & Tire.
Son to Marshall Johnson and Amy Nguyen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:46 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021. Name, Apollo Thang Luiz. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first son. Nguyen is the daughter of Nhon Nguyen and Ann Nguyen of Cape Girardeau. She works at King Nails & Spa. Johnson is the son of Marie Aiello-Johnson and Brian Johnson of Paducah, Kentucky.
Son to Tony Monroe Davis Jr., and Kaylie Renee Casey of Blodgett, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:11 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021. Name, Kaysen Cole. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Casey is the daughter of Laura Hargrove of Vanduser, Missouri. She works at Lowe's. Davis is the son of Sherry Miles of Grant City, Missouri. He is employed by Bayer Company.
Daughter to Ethan Gregory and Sarah Elizabeth Klein of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:56 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Name, Dallas LeeAnn. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Klein is the former Sarah Valleroy, daughter of Elmer and Cheryl Valleroy of Benton, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom. Klein is the son of Greg and Lori Klein of Jonesboro, Illinois. He is a union pipefitter with Local 160 Plumbers and Pipefitters.
