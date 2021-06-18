Births 6/18/21

Carter

Daughter to Chris R. and Jacquaisha L. Carter of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:04 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021. Name, Malia Dana. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Carter is the former Jacquaisha Lane, daughter of Jackie and Eddie Lane of Sikeston. She works at Rally's. Carter is the son of Dana and Wesley Carter of Sikeston. He is employed by Unilever.

Park

Son to Charles Edward and Heather Jo Park of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Name, Mason Cooper. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Ninth child, sixth son. Mrs. Park is the former Heather Laubinger, daughter of Joseph Laubinger of Beaufort, Missouri, and Mary Smalling of Louisville, Tennessee. Park is the son of Charles R. Park Sr., and Sarah Eye of Cape Girardeau. Mr. and Mrs. Park both work for Cape County Transit Authority.

Rockhill

Daughter to Jonathan Kevin and Lauren Rachelle Rockhill of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Name, Kate Elizabeth. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Rockhill is the former Lauren Truitt, daughter of Troy and Jennifer Truitt of Birmingham, Alabama. Rockhill is the son of Kevin and Patti Rockhill of Jackson.

Enos

Son to Zachary Luther and Billie Jo Enos of Cairo, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:47 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021. Name, Abraham Luca Jasper. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Enos is the former Billie Paulson.

Hackney

Son to Timothy John Hackney and Hannah Brooke Schaal of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:31 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021. Name, Khalil Treyshon. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Schaal is the daughter of Debra Laws of Mound City and Tim Schaal of St. Charles, Missouri. Hackney is the son of Mona Bailey of Mound City and Tim Hackney of Marion, Illinois.

Hunt

Son to Kevin Eugene and Brittney Jordan Hunt Jr., of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:31 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021. Name, Khalil Avery. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hunt is the former Brittney Trapp.

Sloan

Daughter to Trey Michael and Kelly Jean Sloan of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:35 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021. Name, Avery Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Sloan is the former Kelly Gall, daughter of Tom and Jean Morgan of St. Louis and the late Roy Gall III. She is a teacher with the Scott County School District. Sloan is the son of Terry and Tammy Sloan of Sikeston. He is a body shop technician at TAG Truck Center of Sikeston.