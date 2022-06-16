Births 6/16/22

Daughter to John and Brianna Lockridge of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:36 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022. Name, Jenesis Lovely. Weight, 7.6 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Lockridge works at Chateau Girardeau. Lockridge is employed by Havco.
Daughter to Dre Hopkins and Rylie Simmons of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:44 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022. Name, Remi-Lee Jade. Weight, 4 pounds, 7 ounces. Simmons is the daughter of Travis and Nikki Simmons of Scott City. Hopkins is the son of Rhonda Hopkins of Howardville, Missouri. He works at Outback Steakhouse.
Son to Dustin Fluegge and Jade Snyder of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:27 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022. Name, Tripp Woodson. Weight, 6.5 pounds. First child. Snyder is the daughter of James Snyder of High Ridge, Missouri. She is employed by Jackson Veterinary Clinic. Fluegge is the son of Liz and Kelly Fluegge of Jackson. He works for Hull Trucking.
Daughter to Timothy Smith and Bethany Coe of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:44 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022. Name, Ivy Storm Sora. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Sixth child, second daughter. Coe is the daughter of Martha and John Koch of Chaffee. She works for Culver's. Smith is the son of Sharan and Gene Brock of The Rock, Georgia, and Gary Smith of The Rock. He is employed by the U.S. Army.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.