Births 6/16/22

Lockridge

Daughter to John and Brianna Lockridge of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:36 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022. Name, Jenesis Lovely. Weight, 7.6 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Lockridge works at Chateau Girardeau. Lockridge is employed by Havco.

Simmons

Daughter to Dre Hopkins and Rylie Simmons of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:44 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022. Name, Remi-Lee Jade. Weight, 4 pounds, 7 ounces. Simmons is the daughter of Travis and Nikki Simmons of Scott City. Hopkins is the son of Rhonda Hopkins of Howardville, Missouri. He works at Outback Steakhouse.