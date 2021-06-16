Births 6/16/21

Smith

Son to Austen Rey and Brittany Michelle Smith of Catron, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:29 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021. Name, Jace Tyler. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Smith is the former Brittany Yagle, daughter of Stephanie and Jason Yagle of New Madrid, Missouri. She works for Orgill. Smith is the son of Connie and Chilo Velazquez of Sikeston, Missouri, and Christi Lyn Smith of Sikeston. He is employed by Yagle's Construction.

Brooks-Salinas

Son to Sergio Carmona and Amanda Jo Salinas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2021. Name, Joseph Carmona. Weight, 12 pounds, 6 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Salinas is the former Amanda Brooks, daughter of the late Marie Brooks. She is a homemaker. Salinas is the son of Fedela Salinas Velasco and Luis Carmona Perez of Mexico. He is a cook.

Smith

Son to Alexander Thomas Smith and Jade Elizabeth Chatman, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:52 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021. Name, Isaiah Wayne. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Chatman is the daughter of Jennifer Wells of Perryville, Missouri, and Clint Pope of Marble Hill, Missouri. Smith is the son of Heather Cureton of Patton, Missouri, and Jason Smith of Advance, Missouri. He is employed by Advance Nursing Center.

Dirnberger

Daughter to Ryan Ray and Lora Jean Dirnberger of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:10 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021. Name, Hailey Paige. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Dirnberger is the former Lora Brewer, daughter of Carla Brewer of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Mark Brewer. She is a soil conservation technician with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Dirnberger is the son of Ron and Charlotte Dirnberger of Chaffee. He is district supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Hadler

Daughter to Kirk Thomas and Mary Catherine Hadler of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021. Name, Myla Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hadler is the former Mary Dodd, daughter of Tim and Loretta Dodd of Cape Girardeau. She is an occupational therapist at the Lutheran Home. Hadler is the son of Mike and Gwendy Hadler of Perryville. He is an electrician with Dreyer Electric.

Henson

Daughter to Norman Kurt and Amanda Michelle Henson of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Name, Isla Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Henson is the former Amanda Kent, daughter of Stephanie and Kevin Brown of Cape Girardeau and the late Steven Kent Sr., of Dexter, Missouri. Henson is the son of Jennifer Henson of Cape Girardeau and Norman Henson Sr., of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a software engineer with Vizient.

Faries

Son to Caleb Keith and Lindsey Ann Faries of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:08 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021. Name, Stark Colson. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Faries is the former Lindsey Jones, daughter of Nancy Jones of Patton, Missouri. She is a budtender at The Herbalist. Faries is the son of Keith Faries of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Candy Faries of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a meeting room attendant at Drury Plaza Hotel.