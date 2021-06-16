Births 6/16/21

Son to Austen Rey and Brittany Michelle Smith of Catron, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:29 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021. Name, Jace Tyler. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Smith is the former Brittany Yagle, daughter of Stephanie and Jason Yagle of New Madrid, Missouri. She works for Orgill. Smith is the son of Connie and Chilo Velazquez of Sikeston, Missouri, and Christi Lyn Smith of Sikeston. He is employed by Yagle's Construction.
Son to Sergio Carmona and Amanda Jo Salinas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2021. Name, Joseph Carmona. Weight, 12 pounds, 6 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Salinas is the former Amanda Brooks, daughter of the late Marie Brooks. She is a homemaker. Salinas is the son of Fedela Salinas Velasco and Luis Carmona Perez of Mexico. He is a cook.
Son to Alexander Thomas Smith and Jade Elizabeth Chatman, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:52 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021. Name, Isaiah Wayne. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Chatman is the daughter of Jennifer Wells of Perryville, Missouri, and Clint Pope of Marble Hill, Missouri. Smith is the son of Heather Cureton of Patton, Missouri, and Jason Smith of Advance, Missouri. He is employed by Advance Nursing Center.
Daughter to Ryan Ray and Lora Jean Dirnberger of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:10 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021. Name, Hailey Paige. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Dirnberger is the former Lora Brewer, daughter of Carla Brewer of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Mark Brewer. She is a soil conservation technician with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Dirnberger is the son of Ron and Charlotte Dirnberger of Chaffee. He is district supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Daughter to Kirk Thomas and Mary Catherine Hadler of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021. Name, Myla Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hadler is the former Mary Dodd, daughter of Tim and Loretta Dodd of Cape Girardeau. She is an occupational therapist at the Lutheran Home. Hadler is the son of Mike and Gwendy Hadler of Perryville. He is an electrician with Dreyer Electric.
Daughter to Norman Kurt and Amanda Michelle Henson of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Name, Isla Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Henson is the former Amanda Kent, daughter of Stephanie and Kevin Brown of Cape Girardeau and the late Steven Kent Sr., of Dexter, Missouri. Henson is the son of Jennifer Henson of Cape Girardeau and Norman Henson Sr., of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a software engineer with Vizient.
Son to Caleb Keith and Lindsey Ann Faries of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:08 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021. Name, Stark Colson. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Faries is the former Lindsey Jones, daughter of Nancy Jones of Patton, Missouri. She is a budtender at The Herbalist. Faries is the son of Keith Faries of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Candy Faries of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a meeting room attendant at Drury Plaza Hotel.
Daughter to Prince Grant and Logan Anne Hamra of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:33 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021. Name, Daphne Elaine. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Hamra is the daughter of Mike and Cara Hamra of Sikeston, Missouri. Hamra and Grant are both employed by DHL.
Son to Jesse Allen and Marissa Michelle Jean Francis of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:13 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021. Name, Hagen Allen Coe. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Francis is the former Marissa Schamburg, daughter of Robert Schamburg and Shelly Schamburg of Friedheim. She is a nurse with Saint Francis Medical Center. Francis is the son of Tim and Angela Francis of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Penny Francis. He is a welder with Robinson's Construction.
Daughter to Collin Paul Stinson and Kara Michelle Cook of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:49 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021. Name, Claire Michelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Cook is the daughter of Candi Cook of East Prairie, Missouri, and Carl Cook of Joseph, Missouri. She is a nurse at Gibson Recovery Center. Stinson is the son of Cindy Tannehill and Bill Tannehill of Essex, Missouri. He is a server at Lambert's Cafe.
Daughter to Casey Dean and Keshia Nicole Sitze of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, midnight Saturday, May 29, 2021. Name, Hayleigh Jade. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Sitze is the former Keshia Shipley, daughter of Sheila and Greg Higbee of Morley, Missouri, and Steven Shipley of Marble Hill. Sitze is the son of Lisa and Rodney Mouser of Marble Hill and Anthony Sitze of Puxico, Missouri. He is a master technician at Autry Morlan.
Daughter to Christopher Ray Gremard and Courtney Elizabeth White of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:31 a.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021. Name, Chaetyn Rae. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. White is the daughter of Debra Scherer of Benton, Missouri, and Chris White of Bell City, Missouri. She works at Goodwill. Gremard is the son of Christina Gremard of Sikeston. He is employed by Alan Wire.
Daughter to Kevin Michael Crocker and Christy Leann Gill of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:42 a.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021. Name, Jocelyn Rose. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Gill is the former Christy Moore, daughter of Steve and Terri Moore of Cape Girardeau. She is a job file coordinator at ServPro. Crocker is the son of Kay Ohmer of Blytheville, Arkansas. He is a crew leader with the City of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Dillon Samuel and Abigail Elizabeth Kiefer of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:45 a.m. Monday, May 31, 2021. Name, Kennedy Abigail. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Kiefer is the former Abigail Lappe, daughter of Julie Baer of Perryville and Randy Lappe of Friedheim. She is a veterinarian with Deer Ridge Animal Hospital. Kiefer is the son of Ed and Doris Kiefer of Perryville. He works for Lappe Cement Finishing Inc.
Son to Matthew Thomas and Amber Nicole Moseley of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:01 a.m. Monday, May 31, 2021. Name, Emeric Jude. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Moseley is the former Amber Crites, daughter of Rodney and Sandy Crites of Jackson. She is a campus missionary with FOCUS. Moseley is the son of Bobby and Yvonne Moseley of Van Cleave, Mississippi. He is a biomedical engineer with a Veterans Administration hospital.
