Births 6/16/20

Son to Adam and Jennifer Arnold, Southeast Hospital, 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Name, Isaiah Lynn. Weight, 7.98 pounds. First child. Mrs. Arnold is the daughter of Paul Burton of Olive Branch, Illinois, and the late Karen Burton. She works at Chateau Girardeau. Arnold is the son of Art Rodgers and Shirley Rodgers of Olive Branch. He is employed by Missouri Dry Dock.
Daughter to Zachary Shafer and Casie Stevens of Kevil, Kentucky, Southeast Hospital, 3:22 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Name, Amelia May. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Stevens is the daughter of Chris and Carol Stevens of Scott City. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Shafer is the son of Donnie and Vicki Shafer of Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Ann Aycock of Lovelaceville, Kentucky. He is a boat pilot with CGB Waterfront Services.
Daughter to Krystal Krewson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:35 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020. Name, Emersyn Lynne. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Krewson is the daughter of Stephanie Stowe of Cape Girardeau. She works for Idyllic Enterprises.
Son to Hunter Umfleet and Kaitlyn Shell of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020. Name, Carson Blake. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Shell is employed by Community Counseling Center. Umfleet works for Shield's Plumbing.
Son to Jason and Rosanna Woods of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:51 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020. Name, Riley James. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Woods is the daughter of Robin Oberle and Chris Oberle of Cape Girardeau. She works for Covenant Healthcare. Woods is employed by Viking-Cives Midwest.
Daughter to Adam and Ashton Eastin of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:45 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020. Name, Ivy Evelyn Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Eastin is the daughter of Randy McWilson and Amanda McWilson of Jackson. She is a full-time graduate student at Southeast Missouri State University. Eastin is the son of Todd Eastin and Staci Eastin of Jackson. He is a construction worker with Quality Wood Floors.
