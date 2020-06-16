Births 6/16/20

Arnold

Son to Adam and Jennifer Arnold, Southeast Hospital, 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Name, Isaiah Lynn. Weight, 7.98 pounds. First child. Mrs. Arnold is the daughter of Paul Burton of Olive Branch, Illinois, and the late Karen Burton. She works at Chateau Girardeau. Arnold is the son of Art Rodgers and Shirley Rodgers of Olive Branch. He is employed by Missouri Dry Dock.

Shafer

Daughter to Zachary Shafer and Casie Stevens of Kevil, Kentucky, Southeast Hospital, 3:22 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Name, Amelia May. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Stevens is the daughter of Chris and Carol Stevens of Scott City. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Shafer is the son of Donnie and Vicki Shafer of Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Ann Aycock of Lovelaceville, Kentucky. He is a boat pilot with CGB Waterfront Services.

Krewson

Daughter to Krystal Krewson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:35 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020. Name, Emersyn Lynne. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Krewson is the daughter of Stephanie Stowe of Cape Girardeau. She works for Idyllic Enterprises.