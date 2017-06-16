All sections
RecordsJune 16, 2017

Births 6/16/17

Son to Cedrick Allen Jenkins Jr. and Charisse Monae Bolton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:07 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017. Name, Cedrick Allen III. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Jenkins is the son of Roshel Curtis of Goshen, Indiana, and Cedrick Jenkins Sr. of Cape Girardeau...

Jenkins

Son to Cedrick Allen Jenkins Jr. and Charisse Monae Bolton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:07 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017. Name, Cedrick Allen III. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Jenkins is the son of Roshel Curtis of Goshen, Indiana, and Cedrick Jenkins Sr. of Cape Girardeau.

Miles

Son to William Caleb Miles and Harley Marie Markhart of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:16 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017. Name, Waylon Elliot. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Markhart is the daughter of Joseph Markhart of Benton, Missouri, and Yvonne Crites of Chaffee. She is a hairdresser with Great Clips. Miles is the son of Darla Crabtree of Scott City and Rick Miles of De Soto, Missouri. He works in the meat department at Food Giant.

Cooper

Son to Corey Scott and Kayleen Marie Cooper of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Name, Callan Easton. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Cooper is the former Kayleen Smith. Cooper is a job planner with Shade Tree Service Co.

Hopkins

Daughter to Thomas Ryan and Chelea Joi Hopkins of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Name, Sophina Carol-Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Hopkins is the former Chelea Reese, daughter of Yolanda Wright of Charleston, South Carolina. She owns Graceful Abode. Hopkins is the son of Tom and Betty Hopkins of Florence, Kentucky. He is a contract manager with MacLellan Integrated Services.

Story Tags
Births
