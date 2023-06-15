Births 6/15/23

Ladson

Daughter to Brandon Ladson and Mallorie Masterson of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:34 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023. Name, Renlie Rosalee. Weight, 6 pounds, 8.9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Masterson is the daughter of Teresa Masterson of Jackson and Scott Masterson of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Ladson is the son of Brian and Tracy Ladson of Jackson. He is a truck driver/operator with Girardeau Stevedores.