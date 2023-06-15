All sections
June 15, 2023

Births 6/15/23

Daughter to Alex and Megan Ressel of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Name, Emma Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Ressel is the daughter of Karen and Chris Rosenquist of Cape Girardeau. Ressel is the son of Jane and Mark Ressel of Kelso, Missouri.

Ladson

Daughter to Brandon Ladson and Mallorie Masterson of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:34 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023. Name, Renlie Rosalee. Weight, 6 pounds, 8.9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Masterson is the daughter of Teresa Masterson of Jackson and Scott Masterson of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Ladson is the son of Brian and Tracy Ladson of Jackson. He is a truck driver/operator with Girardeau Stevedores.

Births
