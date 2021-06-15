Births 6/15/21

Daughter to Angela Williams of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:49 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021. Name, Everly Nova-Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces. Second daughter. Williams is the daughter of Sarah and Mike Sowa of Jackson and the late Scott Williams.
Son to Codey and Areka Miles of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:24 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021. Name, Drake Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Miles is the daughter of Kevin Iverson of Houston, Minnesota, and Nadene and Wesley Lemons of Glen Allen, Missouri. She is employed by Southeast Hospital. Miles is the son of Jeff and Tamara Miles of Marble Hill. He works for Douglas Siding.
Daughter to Christopher and Danielle Lancaster of Whitewater, Southeast Hospital, 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Name, Willow Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Lancaster is the daughter of David Larson and Cecilia Larson of Jackson. She is a former veterinary technician at Delta Veterinary Clinic. Lancaster is the son of Angie Haggard and Steve Haggard of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a material handler at Orgill.
Daughter to Jaylen Porter and Cassandra Evans of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:54 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021. Name, Kambri Brooke. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Evans is the daughter of Cindy Evans and Tracy Evans of Oran. Porter is the son of Lessie Porter and Jerry Porter of Oran. Evans and Porter are both employed by Orgill.
Daughter to Austin and Samantha Urhahn of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 6:49 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021. Name, Lettie Lin. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Urhahn is the daughter of Linda and Toodie Watson of Jackson. She is a registered nurse with Fresenius Kidney Care. Urhahn is the son of Richard Urhahn of Cape Girardeau and Brenda and Don Martens of Longtown, Missouri. He is a small-business owner.
Daughter to Gavin and Stefanie Kemper of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:44 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Name, Allison Faith Kathryn. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Kemper is the daughter of Tom Edmonds of Glen Allen, Missouri, and Chanda Hunsaker of Perryville, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Kemper is the son of Diana Kemper of Cape Girardeau and the late Gene Kemper. He is the owner of Twin Cedars Contracting and Tree Service.
