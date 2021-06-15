Births 6/15/21

Williams

Daughter to Angela Williams of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:49 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021. Name, Everly Nova-Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces. Second daughter. Williams is the daughter of Sarah and Mike Sowa of Jackson and the late Scott Williams.

Miles

Son to Codey and Areka Miles of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:24 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021. Name, Drake Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Miles is the daughter of Kevin Iverson of Houston, Minnesota, and Nadene and Wesley Lemons of Glen Allen, Missouri. She is employed by Southeast Hospital. Miles is the son of Jeff and Tamara Miles of Marble Hill. He works for Douglas Siding.

Lancaster

Daughter to Christopher and Danielle Lancaster of Whitewater, Southeast Hospital, 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Name, Willow Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Lancaster is the daughter of David Larson and Cecilia Larson of Jackson. She is a former veterinary technician at Delta Veterinary Clinic. Lancaster is the son of Angie Haggard and Steve Haggard of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a material handler at Orgill.