Births 6/14/18

Son to Scott and Ashlie Johnston of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 11:27 a.m. Saturday, May 19, 2018. Name, Logan Robert. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Johnston is the former Ashlie Smith, daughter of Robert and Georgia Smith of Chaffee, Missouri. Johnston is the son of Tim and Linda Johnston of Scott City.
Son to Christopher Shawn and April Dawn Niswonger of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:04 a.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018. Name, Landon Joel. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Sixth child, second son. Mrs. Niswonger is the former April McBride, daughter of Betty McBride and Terry McBride of Scott City. Niswonger is the son of Joel Niswonger and Brenda Niswonger of Scott City. He is self-employed.
Son to Bryant Tyler and Elizabeth Kay Davis of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:25 a.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018. Name, Cash McCoy. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Davis is the former Elizabeth Schmideler, daughter of Kay and Glen Schmideler of Chatham, Illinois. Davis is the son of Stephanie and Sam Davis of Paducah, Kentucky.
Daughter to Robert Mitchell and Kelsei Dawn Unger of Friedheim, Southeast Hospital, 9:22 p.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018. Name, Izabella Dawn. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Unger is the former Kelsei Curtis, daughter of Angie Curtis and Kevin Curtis of Lebanon, Missouri. Unger is the son of Becky Unger and Tom Unger of Frohna, Missouri. He works for Sherwin-Williams.
Daughter to Ryan Alexander and Courtney Paige Ogden of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:29 a.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018. Name, Emersyn Ryan. Weight, 4 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Ogdon is the former Courtney Stull. She is a licensed practical nurse at Women First OBGYN. Ogden is a boilermaker with Local 27.
Son to Aaron Joseph Shell and Casey Sue Jobe of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:46 a.m. Monday, May 28, 2018. Name, Raiden Paul Dean. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Jobe is the daughter of Kathy Jobe of Cape Girardeau and the late Greg Jobe of Chaffee. She is a licensed practical nurse at Chaffee Nursing Center. Shell is the son of Ron Shell of Chaffee and Kim Shell of Jackson.
Daughter to Corey A. "Alex" and Rebecca A. Martin of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2918. Name, Kinley Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Martin is the former Rebecca Simmons, daughter of Randy Simmons of Scott City. She works at Community Counseling Center. Martin is the son of Lenny Martin and Mary Martin of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Dustin Robert and Jill Nicole Roth of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Name, Isaac Matthew. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Roth is the former Jill Bohnert, daughter of Danny and Diane Brown of Perryville, Missouri, and Rick and Debbie Bohnert of Perryville. She is a human resources generalist with TG Missouri Corp. Roth is the son of Kenny and Sue Roth of Frohna. He is an electrician with Electrical Contractors Inc.
Daughter to Daniel Joseph and Samantha Danielle Huffman of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Name, Vada Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Huffman is the former Samantha Wilkins. She is a switchboard operator at Southeast Hospital. Huffman works in security at Southeast Hospital.
Daughter to Travis Wayne Cobb and Daiana Maria Coomer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Name, Angelina Maria. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Coomer is the daughter of Betty Coomer and Dai Coomer of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by A Child's Journey Learning Academy. Cobb is the son of Deborah Haynes of Scott City and Harold Cobb of Sedgewickville, Missouri. He works for S&W Cabinets.
Son to Brian E. Thomas and Yixin Feng of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 9:09 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018. Name, Brian Edward. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Feng is the daughter of Minghe Feng and Huiping Guo of Shaoxing, China. Thomas is the son of Lois Douglas of Gordonville. Feng and Thomas are both self-employed.
Son to Matthew P. and Jessy M. Kohm of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:58 a.m. Monday, June 4, 2018. Name, Keegan Paul. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kohm is the former Jessy Wilcox, daughter of Greg and Cathy Wilcox of Harrisburg, Missouri. She is a teacher's aide. Kohm is the son of Paul and Diane Kohm of Perryville. He is a teacher at the Perry County Middle School.
Son to Tyler Jordan and Destiny Jewel Nicole Martin of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 6:27 p.m. Monday, June 4, 2018. Name, Maverick Jordan. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Martin is the former Destiny Sweet, daughter of Jennifer Hebrock and Chuck Hebrock of Scott City. Martin is the son of Travis Martin of Scott City and the late Sharon Floyd of Scott City. He works for Seminole Aglime.
Son to Michael Alan Northern and Anna Nicole Fuller of Zalma, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:08 a.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Name, Elijah Kylo. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, third son. Fuller is the daughter of Rob Fuller of Memphis, Tennessee. Northern is the son of Emily Northern of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Travis and Heidi Michelle Schiwitz of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:16 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Name, Brynn Violet. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth daughter. Mrs. Schiwitz is the former Heidi Delay, daughter of Mark and Marla Delay of Advance, Missouri. She is a teacher with the Scott City School District. Schiwitz is the son of Robert and Dianne Schiwitz of Benton. He is a teacher and coach with the Scott City School District.
Daughter to Aaron Michael and Rachael Marie Jenkins of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:02 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Name, Aubrey Lynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 9.8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Jenkins is the former Rachael Unterreiner, daughter of Wayne and Jane Unterreiner of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse practitioner at SoutheastHEALTH. Jenkins is the son of Mark and Sherri Jenkins of Kelso, Missouri. He is a supervisor at NAPA Auto Tire & Parts.
Son to Deshone Shanta Bailey and Chrystal Lynn Johnston of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:18 p.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018. Name, Dae'Shone Shanta. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Eighth child, fifth son. Johnston is the former Crystal Lynn Harris.
Son to Joshua Ovalee and Sauvanna Mariee Pryor of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:38 p.m. Friday, June 8, 2018. Name, Jackson Dale. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Pryor is the former Sauvanna Guenette, daughter of Pamela Guenette and Ronald Guenette of Webster, Massachusetts. She is employed by TG Missouri in Perryville. Pryor is the son of Kyle Gross of Cedar Hill, Missouri, and Jack Pryor. He works for Ochs Auto Sales in Perryville.
Daughter to Joseph Charles and Nicole Rose Skaggs of Puxico, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:26 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018. Name, Ariel Aviana. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Skaggs is the former Nicole Martin, daughter of Vickie Colgate of Chaffee, Missouri, and the late Larry Martin of Marble Hill, Missouri. Skaggs is the son of Joseph and Alanna Skaggs of Marble Hill. He works for Havco Wood Products.
Daughter to Brent Lee and Allie Kay Balsman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:32 p.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018. Name, Cora Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Balsman is the former Allie Payne, daughter of Donna and Rich Payne of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Balsman is the son of Jerry and Diana Balsman of Jackson. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
