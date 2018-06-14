Births 6/14/18

Johnston

Son to Scott and Ashlie Johnston of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 11:27 a.m. Saturday, May 19, 2018. Name, Logan Robert. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Johnston is the former Ashlie Smith, daughter of Robert and Georgia Smith of Chaffee, Missouri. Johnston is the son of Tim and Linda Johnston of Scott City.

Niswonger

Son to Christopher Shawn and April Dawn Niswonger of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:04 a.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018. Name, Landon Joel. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Sixth child, second son. Mrs. Niswonger is the former April McBride, daughter of Betty McBride and Terry McBride of Scott City. Niswonger is the son of Joel Niswonger and Brenda Niswonger of Scott City. He is self-employed.

Davis

Son to Bryant Tyler and Elizabeth Kay Davis of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:25 a.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018. Name, Cash McCoy. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Davis is the former Elizabeth Schmideler, daughter of Kay and Glen Schmideler of Chatham, Illinois. Davis is the son of Stephanie and Sam Davis of Paducah, Kentucky.

Unger

Daughter to Robert Mitchell and Kelsei Dawn Unger of Friedheim, Southeast Hospital, 9:22 p.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018. Name, Izabella Dawn. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Unger is the former Kelsei Curtis, daughter of Angie Curtis and Kevin Curtis of Lebanon, Missouri. Unger is the son of Becky Unger and Tom Unger of Frohna, Missouri. He works for Sherwin-Williams.

Ogden

Daughter to Ryan Alexander and Courtney Paige Ogden of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:29 a.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018. Name, Emersyn Ryan. Weight, 4 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Ogdon is the former Courtney Stull. She is a licensed practical nurse at Women First OBGYN. Ogden is a boilermaker with Local 27.

Shell

Son to Aaron Joseph Shell and Casey Sue Jobe of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:46 a.m. Monday, May 28, 2018. Name, Raiden Paul Dean. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Jobe is the daughter of Kathy Jobe of Cape Girardeau and the late Greg Jobe of Chaffee. She is a licensed practical nurse at Chaffee Nursing Center. Shell is the son of Ron Shell of Chaffee and Kim Shell of Jackson.

Martin

Daughter to Corey A. "Alex" and Rebecca A. Martin of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2918. Name, Kinley Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Martin is the former Rebecca Simmons, daughter of Randy Simmons of Scott City. She works at Community Counseling Center. Martin is the son of Lenny Martin and Mary Martin of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center.

Roth

Son to Dustin Robert and Jill Nicole Roth of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Name, Isaac Matthew. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Roth is the former Jill Bohnert, daughter of Danny and Diane Brown of Perryville, Missouri, and Rick and Debbie Bohnert of Perryville. She is a human resources generalist with TG Missouri Corp. Roth is the son of Kenny and Sue Roth of Frohna. He is an electrician with Electrical Contractors Inc.

Huffman

Daughter to Daniel Joseph and Samantha Danielle Huffman of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Name, Vada Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Huffman is the former Samantha Wilkins. She is a switchboard operator at Southeast Hospital. Huffman works in security at Southeast Hospital.

Cobb

Daughter to Travis Wayne Cobb and Daiana Maria Coomer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Name, Angelina Maria. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Coomer is the daughter of Betty Coomer and Dai Coomer of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by A Child's Journey Learning Academy. Cobb is the son of Deborah Haynes of Scott City and Harold Cobb of Sedgewickville, Missouri. He works for S&W Cabinets.