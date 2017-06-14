Births 6/14/17

Son to Robert "Dustin" and Melissa Ann Shepard of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:11 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2017. Name, Jayce Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Shepard is the former Melissa Mayer, daughter of Mike and Kim Mayer of Grand Chain, Illinois. She is a sonographer at Cape Care for Women. Shepard is the son of Jack and Nina Shepard of Ullin, Illinois. He is a heavy-equipment operator with Local 318.
Daughter to Dusty James Edwards and Samantha Renae Kiper of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:44 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2017. Name, Amara May. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Kiper is the daughter of Angie Kiper and Steve Kiper of Qulin, Missouri. Edwards is the son of Tammy Hilton and Darrell Hale of McClure, Illinois.
Son to Gabriel Alan and Sarah Danielle Seabaugh of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Name, Simon Reis. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Seabaugh is the former Sarah Reischman, daughter of Donald and Loraine Reischman of Chaffee. She is a special-education teacher for the Chaffee School District. Seabaugh is the son of Alan and Marty Seabaugh of Chaffee. He is a pharmacist technician at Medicap Pharmacy.
Daughter to Jacob Dylan and Karley Nicole Jungers of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Name, Emmi Rain. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Jungers is the former Karley Ing, daughter of Nancy Heffner and Alton Heffner of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Extra Hands. Jungers is the son of Donna Smith of Jackson and Kevin Jungers of Scott City.
Daughter to Dexter B. King and Janease L. Wright of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Name, Ayslee Jo'lee. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Wright is the daughter of Tina Wright of Cape Girardeau. King is the son of Wendy McDowell and Donald McDowell of West Memphis, Arkansas.
Daughter to Tiffany Marie Winters of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:13 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017. Name, Paityn Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Winters is the daughter of Carrie Winters of Cape Girardeau and John Winters of Chaffee.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.