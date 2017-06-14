Births 6/14/17

Shepard

Son to Robert "Dustin" and Melissa Ann Shepard of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:11 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2017. Name, Jayce Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Shepard is the former Melissa Mayer, daughter of Mike and Kim Mayer of Grand Chain, Illinois. She is a sonographer at Cape Care for Women. Shepard is the son of Jack and Nina Shepard of Ullin, Illinois. He is a heavy-equipment operator with Local 318.

Edwards

Daughter to Dusty James Edwards and Samantha Renae Kiper of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:44 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2017. Name, Amara May. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Kiper is the daughter of Angie Kiper and Steve Kiper of Qulin, Missouri. Edwards is the son of Tammy Hilton and Darrell Hale of McClure, Illinois.

Seabaugh

Son to Gabriel Alan and Sarah Danielle Seabaugh of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Name, Simon Reis. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Seabaugh is the former Sarah Reischman, daughter of Donald and Loraine Reischman of Chaffee. She is a special-education teacher for the Chaffee School District. Seabaugh is the son of Alan and Marty Seabaugh of Chaffee. He is a pharmacist technician at Medicap Pharmacy.