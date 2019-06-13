Births 6/13/19

Brawley

Daughter to David Lee and Rebekah Lynne Brawley of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:09 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019. Name, Adeline Jean. Weight, 10 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brawley is the former Rebekah James. Brawley is employed by Fronabarger Concreters Inc.

Coe

Son to Tanner Randall and Bethany Lynn Coe of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:53 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019. Name, Wyatt Randall. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Coe is the former Bethany Koch, daughter of Martha and John Koch of Chaffee. Coe is the son of Kristin Coe of Crossville, Illinois, and Randy Coe of Virdin, Illinois. He is employed by the U.S. Army.

Ruiz

Daughter to Joseph William and Erin Elizabeth Ruiz of Villa Ridge, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:44 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019. Name, Juliet Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Ruiz is the former Erin Hogendobler, daughter of Christine Hogendobler and James Hogendobler of Villa Ridge. She is a teacher at Meridian High School. Ruiz is the son of Dolly Ruiz and Joe Ruiz of Cairo, Illinois. He is an operator at Bunge North America.

Pemberton

Daughter to Seth Andrew and Kirsten Paige Pemberton of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:53 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019. Name, Josephine Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pemberton is the former Kirsten Maloney, daughter of Patricia Pengiel and David Pengiel of Marble Hill. Pemberton is the son of Teresa Pemberton and Ken Pemberton of Fruitland. He works for Schaefer Electrical Enclosures.

Hoehn

Twin son and daughter to Zachariah Adam and Melissa Marie Hoehn of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, May 30, 2019. Son Sawyer Lee was born at 4:50 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Daughter Hayden Catherine was born at 5 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces. First children. Mrs. Hoehn is the former Melissa Hayden, daughter of Rick and Patty Hayden of Perryville. She is a mortgage lender at First State Community Bank. Hoehn is the son of Rick and Tina Hoehn and Melanie and Toby Taylor, all of Perryville. He is a pipe welder with Roeslein & Associates.

Simmons

Twin daughters to Ron Dwayne and Tabitha Lynn Simmons of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, Friday, May 31, 2019. Adalynn Grace was born at 8:23 a.m. and weight 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Kendra Elaine was born at 8:24 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First children. Mrs. Simmons is the former Tabitha Griffin, daughter of Terry and Laura Griffin of Advance, Missouri. Simmons is the son of Ronnie Simmons of Sweet Springs, Missouri, and Leanna Mendeth of Jackson. He works for Ameren Missouri.

Clubb

Son of Tyler Anthony and Lindsey Elaine Clubb of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:09 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019. Name, Brekyn Kale. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Clubb is the former Lindsey Ostendorf, daughter of Rick and Tammy Ostendorf of Cape Girardeau. She is a pre-school teacher at Community Day School. Clubb is the son of Bob and Jean Clubb of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is territory manager for Crader Distributing Company.

Hartmann

Daughter to Andy Paul and Ashley Marie Hartmann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019. Name, Tillie Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hartmann is the former Ashley Frischkorn, daughter of Brad and Sandy Frischkorn of Belleville, Illinois. She works at Easter Seals. Hartmann is the son of Roger Hartmann of Waterloo, Illinois and Sandy Holdener of Troy, Illinois. He works at McCombs Funeral Home.

McBride

Son to Darius A. McBride and Rachel E. Felter of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:17 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Name, Kysen Marcellus. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Ms. Felter is the former Rachel Elkins, daughter of Don and Tommie Elkins of Cape Girardeau and Kay Elkins of Benton, Missouri. She works for Blue Sky Community Services. McBride is the son of Allen and Leigham Kindle of Ullin, Illinois and George and Deborah Young of Cape Girardeau. He works at Proctor & Gamble.

McDowell

Daughter to Micah Eugene and Elisabeth Kristen McDowell of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:29 a.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019. Name, Isabel Lucille. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. McDowell is the former Elisabeth Holshouser, daughter of Wilma Joy and Greg Hill of Jackson and the late David Keith Holshouser. McDowell is the son of Ashby Scott and Nanette Owens McDowell of Jackson. He works for Saint Francis Healthcare.

Roper

Son to Gary Thomas Roper and Cheyenne Marie Cathey of Paducah, Kentucky, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:30 a.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019. Name, Liam Tezzeret. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Ms. Cathey is the daughter of Elizabeth Phillps of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a trainer at RGIS LLC. Roper is the son of Paula Roper of Clinton, Kentucky. He is a graphic designer with Bluegrass Signs.

Ralls

Son to Andrew Patrick and Kasie Marie Ralls of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:53 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019. Name, Hudson Reese. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Ralls is the former Kasie McClain, daughter of Cecelia and Ron Kee of Scopus, Missouri and the late Richie McClain. She is a pharmacy technician at Schnucks Pharmacy. Ralls is the son of Harry and Candace Ralls of Cape Girardeau. He is a physician at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Sailors

Daughter to Matthew and Rebecca Sailors of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:21 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019. Name, Eliza Harper. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sailors is the former Rebecca Moore, daughter of Clayton Moore of East Prairie, Missouri, and Melissa and Todd Crumley of Sikeston. She is a MT at Saint Francis Medical Center. Sailors is the son of Barry Sailors of Sikeston and Teresa Sailors and Shawn Freeman of St. Louis. He is a production supervisor at Unilever.

Baker

Son to Scott Andrew Baker and Lindsey Denise Medlin of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:29 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Name, Laine Gregory. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third son. Ms. Medlin is the daughter of Leeman Medlin of Scott City and Sherry Nolan of Scott City. Baker is the son of Greg and Debra Baker of Jackson.