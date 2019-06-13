Births 6/13/19

Daughter to David Lee and Rebekah Lynne Brawley of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:09 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019. Name, Adeline Jean. Weight, 10 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brawley is the former Rebekah James. Brawley is employed by Fronabarger Concreters Inc.
Son to Tanner Randall and Bethany Lynn Coe of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:53 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019. Name, Wyatt Randall. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Coe is the former Bethany Koch, daughter of Martha and John Koch of Chaffee. Coe is the son of Kristin Coe of Crossville, Illinois, and Randy Coe of Virdin, Illinois. He is employed by the U.S. Army.
Daughter to Joseph William and Erin Elizabeth Ruiz of Villa Ridge, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:44 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019. Name, Juliet Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Ruiz is the former Erin Hogendobler, daughter of Christine Hogendobler and James Hogendobler of Villa Ridge. She is a teacher at Meridian High School. Ruiz is the son of Dolly Ruiz and Joe Ruiz of Cairo, Illinois. He is an operator at Bunge North America.
Daughter to Seth Andrew and Kirsten Paige Pemberton of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:53 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019. Name, Josephine Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pemberton is the former Kirsten Maloney, daughter of Patricia Pengiel and David Pengiel of Marble Hill. Pemberton is the son of Teresa Pemberton and Ken Pemberton of Fruitland. He works for Schaefer Electrical Enclosures.
Twin son and daughter to Zachariah Adam and Melissa Marie Hoehn of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, May 30, 2019. Son Sawyer Lee was born at 4:50 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Daughter Hayden Catherine was born at 5 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces. First children. Mrs. Hoehn is the former Melissa Hayden, daughter of Rick and Patty Hayden of Perryville. She is a mortgage lender at First State Community Bank. Hoehn is the son of Rick and Tina Hoehn and Melanie and Toby Taylor, all of Perryville. He is a pipe welder with Roeslein & Associates.
Twin daughters to Ron Dwayne and Tabitha Lynn Simmons of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, Friday, May 31, 2019. Adalynn Grace was born at 8:23 a.m. and weight 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Kendra Elaine was born at 8:24 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First children. Mrs. Simmons is the former Tabitha Griffin, daughter of Terry and Laura Griffin of Advance, Missouri. Simmons is the son of Ronnie Simmons of Sweet Springs, Missouri, and Leanna Mendeth of Jackson. He works for Ameren Missouri.
Son of Tyler Anthony and Lindsey Elaine Clubb of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:09 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019. Name, Brekyn Kale. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Clubb is the former Lindsey Ostendorf, daughter of Rick and Tammy Ostendorf of Cape Girardeau. She is a pre-school teacher at Community Day School. Clubb is the son of Bob and Jean Clubb of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is territory manager for Crader Distributing Company.
Daughter to Andy Paul and Ashley Marie Hartmann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019. Name, Tillie Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hartmann is the former Ashley Frischkorn, daughter of Brad and Sandy Frischkorn of Belleville, Illinois. She works at Easter Seals. Hartmann is the son of Roger Hartmann of Waterloo, Illinois and Sandy Holdener of Troy, Illinois. He works at McCombs Funeral Home.
Son to Darius A. McBride and Rachel E. Felter of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:17 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Name, Kysen Marcellus. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Ms. Felter is the former Rachel Elkins, daughter of Don and Tommie Elkins of Cape Girardeau and Kay Elkins of Benton, Missouri. She works for Blue Sky Community Services. McBride is the son of Allen and Leigham Kindle of Ullin, Illinois and George and Deborah Young of Cape Girardeau. He works at Proctor & Gamble.
Daughter to Micah Eugene and Elisabeth Kristen McDowell of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:29 a.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019. Name, Isabel Lucille. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. McDowell is the former Elisabeth Holshouser, daughter of Wilma Joy and Greg Hill of Jackson and the late David Keith Holshouser. McDowell is the son of Ashby Scott and Nanette Owens McDowell of Jackson. He works for Saint Francis Healthcare.
Son to Gary Thomas Roper and Cheyenne Marie Cathey of Paducah, Kentucky, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:30 a.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019. Name, Liam Tezzeret. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Ms. Cathey is the daughter of Elizabeth Phillps of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a trainer at RGIS LLC. Roper is the son of Paula Roper of Clinton, Kentucky. He is a graphic designer with Bluegrass Signs.
Son to Andrew Patrick and Kasie Marie Ralls of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:53 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019. Name, Hudson Reese. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Ralls is the former Kasie McClain, daughter of Cecelia and Ron Kee of Scopus, Missouri and the late Richie McClain. She is a pharmacy technician at Schnucks Pharmacy. Ralls is the son of Harry and Candace Ralls of Cape Girardeau. He is a physician at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Matthew and Rebecca Sailors of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:21 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019. Name, Eliza Harper. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sailors is the former Rebecca Moore, daughter of Clayton Moore of East Prairie, Missouri, and Melissa and Todd Crumley of Sikeston. She is a MT at Saint Francis Medical Center. Sailors is the son of Barry Sailors of Sikeston and Teresa Sailors and Shawn Freeman of St. Louis. He is a production supervisor at Unilever.
Son to Scott Andrew Baker and Lindsey Denise Medlin of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:29 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Name, Laine Gregory. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third son. Ms. Medlin is the daughter of Leeman Medlin of Scott City and Sherry Nolan of Scott City. Baker is the son of Greg and Debra Baker of Jackson.
Daughter to Michael D. and Krista L. Taylor of McClure, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:56 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Name, Ella Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Taylor is the former Krista Sanders, daughter of Doug and Jared Sanders of Jackson. She is a teller at Alliance Bank. Taylor is the son of David and Theresa Taylor of McClure. He is owner of MDT Customs.
Daughter to Joseph Aaron Summers and Casandra Ann Mann of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019. Name, Auria Renee. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Third daughter. Mann is the former Casandra Tucker, daughter of Caroletta and John Pryor of Piedmont and Marble Hill, Missouri, and Sharon Pryor of Marble Hill. She works for Gilster-Mary Lee. Summers is the son of Forrest Summers and Anna Cooper of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is employed by Midwest Sterilization.
Son to Derek A. Duncan and Danyell P. Pride of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Name, Derek Alexander II. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Ms. Pride is the daughter of Danny Pride of Catron, Missouri and the late Rebecca Pride. She works in billing at Saint Francis Healthcare. Duncan is the son of Ann Duncan of Sikeston. He is an assistant manager for the Department of Agriculture.
Son to Andrew Tyler Coleson and MyKaela Lacey Renee Garner of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:26 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Name, Brantley Drake. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Ms. Garner is the daughter Vicki Garner of Cape Girardeau and the late Pete Garner. Coleson is the son of Herschel Dean Coleson Jr., of East Alton, Illinois, and Tammy Henry of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
Son to Tyler Glenn and Cody Jordan Zimmerman of Lebanon, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019. Name, Braddeck James. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Zimmerman is the former Cody Goodpasture, daughter of James and Cindy Goodpasture of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital. Zimmerman is the son of Gale and Jennifer Zimmerman of Lebanon. He is a Missouri State Highway Patrolman.
Son to Jason Robert and Dana Lynn Bahr of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:36 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019. Name, Bryson Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Bahr is the former Dana Essner, daughter of Tom and Linda Essner of New Hamburg, Missouri. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Bahr is the son of Larry and Karen Bahr of Scott City. He is national sales manager with Agri-Tek Genetics.
Son to Lemarqus Dariki and Kwajulyn Janice Dean of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:54 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019. Name, Kashad Lamar. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Dean is the former Kwayulyn Johnson, daughter of Gregory Johnson of Charleston, Missouri and Angela Chrisp of Kennett, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Dean is the son of Reginald Dean of Nashville, Tennessee and Charisse Shaw of Oxford, Mississippi. He works for Americold.
Daughter to Jordan Lee and Rachael Darleen Buck of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:41 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Name, Evelyn Chelsee. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Buck is the former Rachael Schleicher, daughter of Dan and Kelly Strain of St. Louis, and John and Lisa Schleicher of O'Fallon, Missouri. Buck is the son of Roger and Cindy Buck of Santa Fe, Missouri, and Vicki Walker of Pacific, Missouri. He is employed by Meglio & Associates.
Son to Jordan Anthony Coleman Sr. and Kendra Laniece Dickerson of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:19 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019. Name, Jordan Anthony Coleman Jr. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Dickerson is the daughter of Will and Tina Woodson of Mound City. Coleman is the son of Joe and Angela Coleman of Cairo, Illinois.
Daughter to Alfred Lee and Ashley Rachelle Chapman of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:41 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019. Name, Gabriella Ruth. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Sixth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Chapman is the former Ashley Steck, daughter of Tamala Smith of Sikeston, Missouri, and Mike Steck of Charleston, Missouri. She is a hairdresser at Southern Roots Salon. Chapman is the son of Juanita Chapman of Jackson. He is an electrician with ECI.
Son to Alex Jerome Conley and Ebony Sharnice Haynes of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:45 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019. Name, Alton Jerome. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Haynes is the daughter of Rutha Stanford of Lilbourn, Missouri, and Eddie Haynes of Portageville, Missouri. Conley is the son of Stephanie Conley-Lane and Undra Lane of Sikeston.
Daughter to Brandon Clay and Megan Ann Blattner of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:01 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019. Name, Presleigh Ann. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Blattner is the former Megan James, daughter of Debra James of Jackson, and David and Lorena James of Jackson. She works at Holiday Inn Express. Blattner is the son of Lori Blattner of Cape Girardeau and Ty Blattner of Gordonville. He is employed by Custom Cut.
Daughter to Joshua Wayne and Sia Holbrook of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:09 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019. Name, Freya Sharma. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Holbrook is the former Sia Sharma, daughter of Sonjay Sharma and Sudha Sharma of New Delhi, India. Holbrook is the son of Donnie Holbrook of Lexington, Kentucky, and Harriette Holbrook of Lebanon, Kentucky. He is a cook at Bayou Bar & Grill.
Daughter to Charles Darryl and Heather Jean Williams of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:50 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019. Name, Chevelle Jean Williams. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Williams is the former Heather Dietiker and works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Williams is in the U.S. military.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.