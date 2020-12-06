Births 6/12/20

Son to Tyler and Christine Zirges of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:09 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Name, Clark Matthew. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Zirges is the daughter of Matt and Julie Boyle of Columbia, Missouri. She is a principal with the Jackson School District. Zirges is the son of Lynette and Kenny Zirges of Staunton, Illinois. He is an engineer with Procter & Gamble.
Son to Kyle and Jamie Kern of New Hamburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:44 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Name, Miles Anthony. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Kern is the daughter of Jeff and Carla Williamson of Ellington, Missouri, and Russell Tinsley of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for Montgomery Bank. Kern is the son of Danny Kern of New Hamburg and the late Debbie Kern. He is employed by the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.
Daughter to Johnny Sisco III and Alissa Musgrove of Morley, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:02 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020. Name, Oahlee Nicole. Weight, 9 pounds, 4.5 ounces. First child. Musgrove is the daughter of Krystle Jarrett of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Joshua Musgrove. Sisco is the son of Rachael Sisco of Bell City, Missouri, and Johnny Sisco II of Morley.
Daughter to Curtis McBride and Beverly Chanocua of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:39 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020. Name, Alita Elane. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third daughter. Chanocua is the daughter of Larry Yount and Diana Yount of Marble Hill. McBride is the son of Terry McBride and Betty McBride of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by Mayfield Concrete.
Son to Devon Banks and Marquisa Piroutek of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:37 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020. Name, Khyren Deshaun. Weight, 7.5 pounds. First child. Piroutek is the daughter of Tiffany Piroutek and Marcus Pittman of Cape Girardeau. Banks is the son of Nicole Robinson and Anthony Robinson of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Jon and Jessica McMillan of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Name, Audrey June. Weight, 6 pounds, 4.3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. McMillan is the daughter of Randy and Linda Drum of Millersville. She is self-employed. McMillan is the son of Marvin and Sharon McMillan of Friedheim. He works for East Perry Lumber Company.
