Births 6/12/17

Son to Jeremy Richard Myer and Tracey Lynn House of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Name, Breyden Michael. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first son. House is the daughter of Michael House and Cheri House of Jackson. Myer is the son of Michael Myer and Nancy Myer of Jackson. He is employed by Dollar General.
Daughter to Robert William and Kristie Marie Hoxsey of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Monday, June 5, 2017. Name, Katrina Laverne. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Hoxsey is the former Kristie Cook, daughter of Anna Cook of Altenburg and Terry Cook of Jackson. Hoxsey is the son of Marsha Gibson of Millersville and Trent Hoxsey of Girard, Illinois. He is employed by Altenburg Hardware Lumber Co.
