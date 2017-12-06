All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJune 12, 2017

Births 6/12/17

Son to Jeremy Richard Myer and Tracey Lynn House of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Name, Breyden Michael. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first son. House is the daughter of Michael House and Cheri House of Jackson. Myer is the son of Michael Myer and Nancy Myer of Jackson. He is employed by Dollar General...

Myer

Son to Jeremy Richard Myer and Tracey Lynn House of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Name, Breyden Michael. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first son. House is the daughter of Michael House and Cheri House of Jackson. Myer is the son of Michael Myer and Nancy Myer of Jackson. He is employed by Dollar General.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hoxsey

Daughter to Robert William and Kristie Marie Hoxsey of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Monday, June 5, 2017. Name, Katrina Laverne. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Hoxsey is the former Kristie Cook, daughter of Anna Cook of Altenburg and Terry Cook of Jackson. Hoxsey is the son of Marsha Gibson of Millersville and Trent Hoxsey of Girard, Illinois. He is employed by Altenburg Hardware Lumber Co.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-17-24
BirthsOct. 5
Birth 10-5-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy