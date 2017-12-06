Births 6/12/17

Hoxsey

Daughter to Robert William and Kristie Marie Hoxsey of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Monday, June 5, 2017. Name, Katrina Laverne. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Hoxsey is the former Kristie Cook, daughter of Anna Cook of Altenburg and Terry Cook of Jackson. Hoxsey is the son of Marsha Gibson of Millersville and Trent Hoxsey of Girard, Illinois. He is employed by Altenburg Hardware Lumber Co.