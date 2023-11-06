Births 6/11/23

Goodman

Son to Spencer and Paige Goodman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:12 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023. Name, Dax James. Weight, 7 pounds, 3.6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Goodman is the daughter of Deborah Foeste and Stevin Foeste of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Cape Girardeau School District at Clippard Elementary School. Goodman is the son of Cathy Goodman and Timothy Goodman of Jackson. He works for Goodman, Schermann & Associates.

St. John

Son to Joel St. John and Zena Holder of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Name, Daxton Lou. Weight, 8 pounds, 4.2 ounces. Third child, second son. Holder is the daughter of Sheri Rister of Scott City and the late Brian Conklin. She works for Bootheel Consumer Senior Services. St. John is the son of Kim and Paul Tate of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by C&D Interiors.

Hale

Daughter to Brian Hale and Autumn Slinkard of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:06 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023. Name, Juniper Irene. Weight, 6 pounds, 8.5 ounces. First child. Slinkard is the daughter of Paul Slinkard and Jennifer Slinkard of Cape Girardeau. Hale is the son of Brian Hale and Dodie Hale of Advance. He works for Hale Services LLC.