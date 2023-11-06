Births 6/11/23

Son to Spencer and Paige Goodman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:12 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023. Name, Dax James. Weight, 7 pounds, 3.6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Goodman is the daughter of Deborah Foeste and Stevin Foeste of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Cape Girardeau School District at Clippard Elementary School. Goodman is the son of Cathy Goodman and Timothy Goodman of Jackson. He works for Goodman, Schermann & Associates.
Son to Joel St. John and Zena Holder of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Name, Daxton Lou. Weight, 8 pounds, 4.2 ounces. Third child, second son. Holder is the daughter of Sheri Rister of Scott City and the late Brian Conklin. She works for Bootheel Consumer Senior Services. St. John is the son of Kim and Paul Tate of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by C&D Interiors.
Daughter to Brian Hale and Autumn Slinkard of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:06 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023. Name, Juniper Irene. Weight, 6 pounds, 8.5 ounces. First child. Slinkard is the daughter of Paul Slinkard and Jennifer Slinkard of Cape Girardeau. Hale is the son of Brian Hale and Dodie Hale of Advance. He works for Hale Services LLC.
Son to Caleb and Jenna Hengst of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:35 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023. Name, Cooper John. Weight, 7.5 pounds. First child. Mrs. Hengst is the daughter of Nancy Jernigan and Jeff Jernigan of Columbia, Missouri. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Hengst is the son of Michelle Hengst and Greg Hengst. He works for Sweet Blossom Honey Farms.
Daughter to Skylar and Morgan Copeland of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:48 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023. Name, Lauren Diana. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Copeland is the daughter of Amber Stuppy and Jerry Stuppy of Jackson. She is employed by The Hair Loft Salon and Spa. Copeland is the son of Victoria Graviett of Cape Girardeau and David Copeland of Chaffee, Missouri. He works for the City of Jackson.
Daughter to Andrew and Cassie Miller of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Name, Ella Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 5.4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Miller is the daughter of Peggy and Johnny Myracle of Jackson. She works for the Jackson School District. Miller is the son of Mike and Sandy Miller of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Plaza Tire Service.
