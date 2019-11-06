Births 6/11/19

Son to Logan and Jessica Mangels of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:51 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019. Name, Connor Logan. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Mangels is the daughter of Rhonda Jones and Kevin Jones of Jackson. She works for Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence. Mangels is the son of Diane Mangels of Jackson and the late Lowell Mangels. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem.
Daughter to Zech and Jordyne Payne of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Name, Emersyn Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Payne is the daughter of R.J. Crunk of Belleville, Illinois, and Lori Crunk of Litchfield, Illinois. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Payne is the son of Kevin Payne of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Teresa Payne of Malden, Missouri. He is director of the Academy of Cape Girardeau Public Schools.
Son to Cody and Hannah McMinn of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:11 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019. Name, Judah Fox. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. McMinn is a nurse at Southeast Hospital. McMinn is the son of Lisa Holmes of Cape Girardeau and Gary McMinn of Jackson. He works for Charter Communications.
Son to Rhyan Sullivan and Krystal Swinney of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:25 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019. Name, Grayson James. Weight, 8 pounds, 7.5 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Swinney is the daughter of Scott and Shelby Edwards of Jackson. Sullivan is the son of Shang and Tina Davis of Bloomsdale, Missouri.
Son to Alex and Deanna Horton, Southeast Hospital, 12:04 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019. Name, Bentley Jay. Weight, 6.5 pounds. Mrs. Horton is the daughter of Lori Mosley of Cape Girardeau and Keith Mosley of Chaffee, Missouri. Horton is the son of Julie Pickens of Chaffee and Dion Horton.
Daughter to Justin Foster and Vivian Brown of Marquand, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:04 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019. Name, Lillian Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Brown is the daughter of Leigh Brown and Curt Brown of Marquand, Missouri. Foster is the son of Dean Foster of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Sandra Sitze of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for B&B Timber.
