Births 6/11/19

Mangels

Son to Logan and Jessica Mangels of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:51 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019. Name, Connor Logan. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Mangels is the daughter of Rhonda Jones and Kevin Jones of Jackson. She works for Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence. Mangels is the son of Diane Mangels of Jackson and the late Lowell Mangels. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem.

Payne

Daughter to Zech and Jordyne Payne of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Name, Emersyn Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Payne is the daughter of R.J. Crunk of Belleville, Illinois, and Lori Crunk of Litchfield, Illinois. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Payne is the son of Kevin Payne of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Teresa Payne of Malden, Missouri. He is director of the Academy of Cape Girardeau Public Schools.

McMinn

Son to Cody and Hannah McMinn of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:11 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019. Name, Judah Fox. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. McMinn is a nurse at Southeast Hospital. McMinn is the son of Lisa Holmes of Cape Girardeau and Gary McMinn of Jackson. He works for Charter Communications.