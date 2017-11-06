Births 6/11/17

Son to Douglas Ben and Julie Christine Spooler of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:18 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2017. Name, Kade Keller. Weight, 9 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Spooler is the former Julie Illers, daughter of Dave and Gloria Illers of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech language pathologist with the Marquand (Missouri) School District and Parkview State School. Spooler is the son of Mike and Vicki Webb of Jackson and Kenny and Michelle Spooler of Jackson. He is an insurance and financial services agent with the Farmers Insurance Doug Spooler Agency.
Daughter to Steven Christopher and Amelia Rose Atkinson of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:29 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2017. Name, Cirilla Rose. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Atkinson is the former Amelia Koelliker, daughter of Greg Koelliker of Hannibal, Missouri, and Christine Koelliker of Williamsville, Missouri. She provides in-home aid for Comfort Keepers. Atkinson is the son of Carolyn Enderle and Orville Enderle of Chaffee. He is a nurse with SoutheastHEALTH.
Daughter to Tyler Andrew and Danielle Jean Blessing of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:53 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2017. Name, Ava Hope. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Blessing is the former Danielle Cook, daughter of Jack and Pam Cook of Jackson and Carole and Doug Lemonds of Jackson. She is a stylist with Belladona Salon Spa. Blessing is the son of David and Laverne Blessing of Perryville, Missouri. He is the owner of TNT Health and Fitness.
Son to Richard McLain and Amber Michelle Branson of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:41 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017. Name, David Roger. Weight, 7 pounds, 13.9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Branson is the former Amber M. Ford, daughter of Duane and Pam Ford of Nashville, Tennessee. She is a communication specialist. Branson is the son of Roger and Edith Branson of St. Louis. He is serving in the U.S. Army.
Twin sons to Richard Vincent Davis-Boren and Erin Renee Trankle of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Friday, June 2, 2017. Jaxon Nash was born at 9:09 a.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Jameson Rhett was born at 9:10 a.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second and third sons. Trankle is the former Erin Gregory, daughter of David Gregory and Diana Gregory of Cape Girardeau. She is marketing coordinator at RM Coco. Davis-Boren is the son of Vince Boren and Darla Edmonds of Jackson.
