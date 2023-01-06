Births 6/1/23

Friedrich

Son to Logan and Tylyn Friedrich of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:21 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Name, Gatlin Scott. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Friedrich is the daughter of Rick and Shelbey Mayberry of Jackson. She is a leasing agent at Drury Southwest. Friedrich is the son of Eric and Annie Friedrich of Jackson. He is branch operations manager at Fastenal.

Ruch

Son to Michael Ruch and Brandie Colyott of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:44 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Name, Tristan Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Colyott is the daughter of James Colyott and Anita Colyott of Belleview, Missouri. Ruch is the son of Richard Ruch and Norma Ruch of Perryville.