Births 6/1/23

Son to Logan and Tylyn Friedrich of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:21 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Name, Gatlin Scott. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Friedrich is the daughter of Rick and Shelbey Mayberry of Jackson. She is a leasing agent at Drury Southwest. Friedrich is the son of Eric and Annie Friedrich of Jackson. He is branch operations manager at Fastenal.
Son to Michael Ruch and Brandie Colyott of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:44 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Name, Tristan Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Colyott is the daughter of James Colyott and Anita Colyott of Belleview, Missouri. Ruch is the son of Richard Ruch and Norma Ruch of Perryville.
Son to Justin and Presley Angle of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023. Name, Jameson Robert Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 3.5 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Angle is the daughter of Paula and Tim Pickens of Jackson and Denise Pittman and Patrick Pittman of Jackson. She is a Realtor. Angle is the son of Connie and Shawn Angle of Burfordville. He works for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Daughter to Gunnar and Holly Knudtson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2023. Name, Stella James. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Knudtson is the daughter of Mary Jane and John Mayfield of Cape Girardeau and James and Sissy Banker of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by KFVS-12. Knudtson is the son of Jay Knudtson and Cindy Knudtson of Cape Girardeau. He works at First Missouri State Bank.