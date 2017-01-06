Births 6/1/17

Daughter to Justin Wade and Alyssa Nicole Cale of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:58 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2017. Name, Rayne Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Cale is the former Alyssa Davisson, daughter of Justine Mitchell of Benton, Missouri, and Neal Davisson of Cape Girardeau. She is a college student. Cale is the son of Troy and Tammi Roberts of Crump. He is employed by Columbia Construction and Casework.
Son to Dustin Sean and Lauren Susan Masterson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:20 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017. Name, Jack Logan. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Masterson is the former Lauren Abney, daughter of Mike and Rita Lecrone of St. Peters, Missouri, and Jerry Abney of Ocala, Florida. She is employed by the Department of Social Services. Masterson is the son of Ray and Kim Bierschwal of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Imo's.
