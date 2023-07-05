Births 5/7/23

Son to Deangelo Blackmon and Kate Northern of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:35 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023. Name, Alexander Nazir DeShunn. Weight, 7 pounds. First child.
Daughter to Cody and Kelsey Wilhelm of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Name, Aria Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Wilhelm is the daughter of Tim and Brian Coggins of Advance and Shawn and Robyn Whitehead of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She is a lending assistant with the Bank of Advance. Wilhelm is the son of Melinda and David Adams and David Wilhelm of Benton, Missouri. He works in the IT department of WW Wood Products.
