All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsMay 6, 2023

Births 5/7/23

Son to Deangelo Blackmon and Kate Northern of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:35 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023. Name, Alexander Nazir DeShunn. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Daughter to Cody and Kelsey Wilhelm of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:48 p.m. ...

Blackmon

Son to Deangelo Blackmon and Kate Northern of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:35 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023. Name, Alexander Nazir DeShunn. Weight, 7 pounds. First child.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wilhelm

Daughter to Cody and Kelsey Wilhelm of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Name, Aria Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Wilhelm is the daughter of Tim and Brian Coggins of Advance and Shawn and Robyn Whitehead of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She is a lending assistant with the Bank of Advance. Wilhelm is the son of Melinda and David Adams and David Wilhelm of Benton, Missouri. He works in the IT department of WW Wood Products.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsDec. 6
Births 12-7-24
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy