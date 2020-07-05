Births 5/7/20

Reagan

Son to Jeremiah Neal and Chelsie Raelyn Reagan of Ullin, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:22 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020. Name, Lucas Neal. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Reagan is the former Chelsie Mowery, daughter of Kay Mowery of Anna, Illinois, and Lee Mowery of Tamms, Illinois. She works for the Department of Veterans Affairs at Marion, Illinois. Reagan is the son of Alan Reagan and Charlotte Reagan of Ullin. He is a police officer with the City of Anna.

Edwards

Son to William Donald Edwards Jr., and Meagan Merissa Davault of Cahokia, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:09 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020. Name, William Donald III. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Davault is the daughter of Robert Davault of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Theresa and Michael Jones of Marble Hill. She is employed by Bed, Bath & Beyond. Edwards is the son of Flora Edwards of St. Louis. He works at Boutique Erotica.

Pearman

Son to Riley Shane Pearman and Trisha Nicole Moore of Bloomfield, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:09 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Name, Kohen Robert. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Moore is the daughter of Melissa Brannon and Tommy Moore of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a medical assistant with Regional Brain & Spine. Pearman is the son of Mitzi Robinett and Kevin Robinett of Advance, Missouri, and the late Robert Pearman. He works in maintenance at Idyllic Enterprises.

Barks

Son to Tyler Austin and McKenzie Dakota Barks of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:28 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020. Name, Lincoln Paul. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Barks is the former McKenzie Drum, daughter of Brian Drum and Angie Drum of Millersville. She is a sales representative with Semo Specialties & Sports. Barks is the son of Tim Barks and Karen Barks of Jackson. He is a manufacturing engineer at TG Missouri.