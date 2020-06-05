Births 5/6/20

Lanigan

Son to Aaron and Jessica Lanigan of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Name, Lane Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Lanigan is the daughter of Dani and Matt Dunn of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Rob Roberts of Jackson. She works at The Villas of Jackson. Lanigan is the son of Mike Lanigan and Melissa Lanigan of Jackson. He is employed by Pro Auto Service.

Griffin

Daughter to Seth and Abbey Griffin of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020. Name, Addelyn Blair. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Griffin is the daughter of Bill and Michele Anderson of Oran. She is employed by Doctors' Park Surgery. Griffin is the son of Charlotte Griffin of Morley, Missouri. He works for Pike Electric.

Cooley

Son to Josh and Kayla Cooley of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:27 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020. Name, Jamison Dibrell. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Cooley is the daughter of Tracy Messmer of Fruitland and Cabrina Martin of Jackson. She works at Jefferson Elementary School. Cooley is the son of John Cooley of Eldorado, Illinois, and Lisa Cooley of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Buchheits Enterprises Inc.