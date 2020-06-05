Births 5/6/20

Son to Aaron and Jessica Lanigan of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Name, Lane Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Lanigan is the daughter of Dani and Matt Dunn of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Rob Roberts of Jackson. She works at The Villas of Jackson. Lanigan is the son of Mike Lanigan and Melissa Lanigan of Jackson. He is employed by Pro Auto Service.
Daughter to Seth and Abbey Griffin of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020. Name, Addelyn Blair. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Griffin is the daughter of Bill and Michele Anderson of Oran. She is employed by Doctors' Park Surgery. Griffin is the son of Charlotte Griffin of Morley, Missouri. He works for Pike Electric.
Son to Josh and Kayla Cooley of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:27 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020. Name, Jamison Dibrell. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Cooley is the daughter of Tracy Messmer of Fruitland and Cabrina Martin of Jackson. She works at Jefferson Elementary School. Cooley is the son of John Cooley of Eldorado, Illinois, and Lisa Cooley of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Buchheits Enterprises Inc.
Son to Tyler and Lauryn Collins of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 2:13 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020. Name, Lincoln Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Collins is the daughter of David and Lisa Clements Hunt of Jackson. She is an elementary school teacher with the Advance (Missouri) School District. Collins is the son of Gregory and Pamela Collins of Jackson. He is co-owner of Allie HVAC.
Daughter to Cody and Tara Bova of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:22 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020. Name, Nora Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Bova is the daughter of Billy and Lynn Propst of Cape Girardeau and David and Karen Glueck of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a teacher at Blanchard Elementary School. Bova is the son of the late Terry and Mary-Ann Bova and Art and George-Ann Armbruster of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is a teacher at Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Jackson.
Son to Seth and Whitney Koehler of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:18 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020. Name, Bryce Tyler. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Koehler is the daughter of Melina Nelson of Bertrand, Missouri, and the late Marty Nelson. She is an operating-room nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Koehler is the son of Dale and Lisa Williams of Jackson and Randy and Tracy Koehler of Jackson. He is a primary care physician at SoutheastHEALTH.
