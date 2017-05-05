Births 5/5/17

Son to Garrett Smith and Samantha Elizabeth Matthews of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:06 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Name, Link Smith. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Matthews is the former Samantha Kinder, daughter of Jeff Kinder of Jackson and Lori Shipley of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a social work intern at Lutheran Family and Children Services. Matthews is the son of David and Eildeana Matthews of Perryville, Missouri. He is assistant manager at Wal-Mart in Sikeston, Missouri.
Daughter to Stephen Ray Johnson and Nicole Dawn Schalk of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:15 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2017. Name, Amara Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Ms. Schalk is the daughter of Marilyn Schalk of Marble Hill. She works in administrative support at Campbell Mattress. Johnson is the son of Benny and Genetha Johnson of Cape Girardeau. He works at Campbell Mattress.
Son to Darin Wayne and Jessica LeeAnn Fronabarger of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2017. Name, Preston Wayne. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fronabarger is the former Jessica Seyer, daughter of Andrew J. "Sonny" and Lisa Seyer III of Oak Ridge. She is a teacher's aide at Oak Ridge R-6 School. Fronabarger is the son of Glenn and Marilyn Fronabarger of Oak Ridge. He is self-employed with Fronabarger Conveying.
Son to Taylor Bural and Samantha Marie Smith of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:06 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Name, Leland Scott. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Smith is the former Samantha Hancock. She is the daughter of Paula and Terry Hancock of Oran, Missouri. Smith is the son of Regina and John Smith of Benton, Missouri. He works at W.W. Wood Products.
Daughter to Taylor Christian Pierce and Heather Rene Baker of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Name, Nevaeh Kay Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Sixth child, fourth daughter. Ms. Baker is the former Heather Shackles, daughter of Scott Shackles of Rockview, Missouri and the late Brenda Shackles. She works at Dollar Tree. Pierce is the son of David Parker of Crump and Teresa Burke of Jackson. He works for Laborers Union Local 1104.
Daughter to Amber Nicole Sekyra of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:40 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017. Name, Alaina Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Ms. Sekyra is the daughter of Lisa Davis of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mom.
Son to Michael Anthony Lawrence and Beth Ann Phillips of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:03 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2017. Name, Dalton Anthony. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Ms. Phillips is the daughter of Eugene Phillips Sr. of Marion, Illinois. Lawrence is the son of James Jr. and Amanda Lawrence of Scott City and Chandra Davorsheck of Marion, Illinois. He works at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.
