Births 5/5/17

Matthews

Son to Garrett Smith and Samantha Elizabeth Matthews of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:06 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Name, Link Smith. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Matthews is the former Samantha Kinder, daughter of Jeff Kinder of Jackson and Lori Shipley of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a social work intern at Lutheran Family and Children Services. Matthews is the son of David and Eildeana Matthews of Perryville, Missouri. He is assistant manager at Wal-Mart in Sikeston, Missouri.

Johnson

Daughter to Stephen Ray Johnson and Nicole Dawn Schalk of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:15 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2017. Name, Amara Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Ms. Schalk is the daughter of Marilyn Schalk of Marble Hill. She works in administrative support at Campbell Mattress. Johnson is the son of Benny and Genetha Johnson of Cape Girardeau. He works at Campbell Mattress.

Fronabarger

Son to Darin Wayne and Jessica LeeAnn Fronabarger of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2017. Name, Preston Wayne. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fronabarger is the former Jessica Seyer, daughter of Andrew J. "Sonny" and Lisa Seyer III of Oak Ridge. She is a teacher's aide at Oak Ridge R-6 School. Fronabarger is the son of Glenn and Marilyn Fronabarger of Oak Ridge. He is self-employed with Fronabarger Conveying.