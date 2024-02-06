All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsMay 30, 2020

Births 5/31/20

Son to Robert "Robbie" Gregory and Delaney Vawter of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:46 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020. Name, Graycen Lane. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Vawter is the daughter of Jamie and Joshua Vawter of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Jake and Lorie Kanouse of Steelville, Missouri. She works at The Southerner. Gregory is the son of Phil and Tanya Gregory of Marble Hill and Sean and Debbie Pierce of Jackson. He is employed by Cape Honda...

Gregory

Son to Robert "Robbie" Gregory and Delaney Vawter of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:46 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020. Name, Graycen Lane. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Vawter is the daughter of Jamie and Joshua Vawter of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Jake and Lorie Kanouse of Steelville, Missouri. She works at The Southerner. Gregory is the son of Phil and Tanya Gregory of Marble Hill and Sean and Debbie Pierce of Jackson. He is employed by Cape Honda.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Spies

Son to Layne and Alle Spies of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:04 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020. Name, Tucker Layne. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Spies is the daughter of Brad and Tina Graham of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Orgill. Spies is the son of Norman Spies of Scott City and Tina Sweet-Spies. He works for a carpenters union.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy