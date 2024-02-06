Births 5/31/20

Son to Robert "Robbie" Gregory and Delaney Vawter of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:46 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020. Name, Graycen Lane. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Vawter is the daughter of Jamie and Joshua Vawter of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Jake and Lorie Kanouse of Steelville, Missouri. She works at The Southerner. Gregory is the son of Phil and Tanya Gregory of Marble Hill and Sean and Debbie Pierce of Jackson. He is employed by Cape Honda.
Son to Layne and Alle Spies of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:04 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020. Name, Tucker Layne. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Spies is the daughter of Brad and Tina Graham of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Orgill. Spies is the son of Norman Spies of Scott City and Tina Sweet-Spies. He works for a carpenters union.
