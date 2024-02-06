Births 5/31/18

Lehmann

Daughter to Sandra K. Lehmann of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:04 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2018. Name, Everly Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Lehman is the former Sandra Moody.

Basham

Son to Russ Lee and Jodie Marie Basham of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:49 p.m. Saturday, May 19, 2018. Name, Levi Andrew. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Basham is the former Jodie Henson, daughter of Dannie Henson and Mildred Henson of Glenallen, Missouri. Basham is the son of Truman Basham and Norma Basham of Fredericktown, Missouri. He is a mechanic and a letter carrier.

Oakley

Son to Danny Earl Oakley and Jennifer Rebecca Campbell of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Name, Dominic William. Weight, 4 pounds. Fourth child, second son. Campbell is the former Jennifer Williams, daughter of John and Cindy Williams of Scott City and Stephanie and Steven Pledger of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Walmart. Oakley is the son of Mike and Angie Oakley of Fredericktown, Missouri. He works at Havco.

Dillingham

Daughter to John Isaac and Christine Michelle Dillingham of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Name, Olivia Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Dillingham is the former Christine Stone, daughter of Bill and Shelly Stone of Jackson. She is an occupational therapist with the Jackson School District. Dillingham is the son of Stan and Joyce Dillingham of Egypt Mills. He works for the Cape Special Road District.

Pennington

Daughter to Jeffery Todd and Kristi Lynn Pennington of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:36 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Name, Via Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Pennington is the former Kristi Brunts, daughter of Diane Brunts and Wayne Brunts of St. Louis. Pennington is the son of Betty Pennington and Jeff Pennington of McClure, Illinois. Mr. and Mrs. Pennington own Balls-N-Strikes.

Ortega

Daughter to Jacob Salazar and Crystal Diane Ortega of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Name, Lilliana Esperanza. Weight, 9 pounds, 11.7 ounces. Fifth daughter. Mrs. Ortega is the former Crystal Callahan. She is first assistant at Southeast Hospital. Ortega is a civil engineer with Bowen Engineering.

Weaver

Son to Jordan Diane Wednesday Weaver of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:12 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018. Name, Lincoln Don. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second son. Weaver is the daughter of Marybeth Walker and Mike Walker of Knoxville, Tennessee. She is a patient care technician with Fresenius Kidney Care.