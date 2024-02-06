Births 5/30/17

Kirk

Son to Steven Harold and Mendy Sue Kirk of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:17 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2017. Name, Steven Harold. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Kirk is the former Mendy Chapin, daughter of Johnny and Brenda Chapin of Kennett, Missouri. She is a certified pharmacy technician at Saint Francis Medical Center. Kirk is the son of Roger and Kay Kirk of Jackson. He is an operating room buyer at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Aufdenberg

Daughter to Brent Joseph and Nicole Desiree Aufdenberg of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Name, Kallie Desiree. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Aufdenberg is the former Nicole Burton, daughter of Rick and Susan Burton of Jackson. She is a licensed practical nurse with Southeast Ear, Nose and Throat. Aufdenberg is the son of Rick and Renee Aufdenberg of Jackson. He is employed by Auto Tire and Parts.

Aurelio

Daughter to Tristen Denise Lipps of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Name, Tesa Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Lipps is the daughter of Carmella and Randy Barrow of Cape Girardeau. She is self employed.