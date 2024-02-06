Births 5/30/17

Son to Steven Harold and Mendy Sue Kirk of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:17 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2017. Name, Steven Harold. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Kirk is the former Mendy Chapin, daughter of Johnny and Brenda Chapin of Kennett, Missouri. She is a certified pharmacy technician at Saint Francis Medical Center. Kirk is the son of Roger and Kay Kirk of Jackson. He is an operating room buyer at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Brent Joseph and Nicole Desiree Aufdenberg of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Name, Kallie Desiree. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Aufdenberg is the former Nicole Burton, daughter of Rick and Susan Burton of Jackson. She is a licensed practical nurse with Southeast Ear, Nose and Throat. Aufdenberg is the son of Rick and Renee Aufdenberg of Jackson. He is employed by Auto Tire and Parts.
Daughter to Tristen Denise Lipps of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Name, Tesa Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Lipps is the daughter of Carmella and Randy Barrow of Cape Girardeau. She is self employed.
Son to Jeremiah and Allison Sue McAtee of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:42 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Name, Otto James. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. McAtee is the former Allison Hughes, daughter of David and Donna Hughes of Irondale, Missouri, and Cindy Hays of Potosi, Missouri. She is a deposit-services representative at First State Community Bank. McAtee is the son of Pat and Sherry McAtee of Perryville. He is a stone fabricator at Semco.
Daughter to Josh Heath and Courtni Brooke Stephens of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Name, Dylan Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Stephens is the former Courtni Yount, daughter of Lynn and Linda Yount of Jackson. She is market-development manager for Coca-Cola. Stephens is the son of Jill Collins of Cape Girardeau. He is co-founder of EBO MD.
Daughter to Dalton Clay Juncker and Sarah Jocelyn Pecord of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:56 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Name, Ivy Layne. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Pecord is the daughter of Jerry and Cacey Pecord of Miller City, Illinois, and Cape Girardeau. Juncker is the son of Ethan and Delinda Juncker of Dongola, Illinois. He is a mental-health technician at Choate Clydell Mental Health.
Son to Derek Ray and Jennifer Lynne Ivy of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Name, Dawson Ray. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Ivy is the former Jennifer Fellows, daughter of Allen and Kathy Fellows of Jackson. She is a teacher at Fredericktown (Missouri) High School. Ivy is the son of Donald and Vicki Ivy of Jackson. He is a pest-control technician with Bug Zero.
