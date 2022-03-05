Births 5/3/22

Son to Khalid and Cate Waliullah of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Name, Zain William. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Waliullah is the former Cate Dacey, daughter of Kevin and Evelyn Dacey of Excello, Missouri. She is a nurse and a stay-at-home mom. Waliullah is the son of Mohammad and Naheed Waliullah of Liburn, Georgia. He is a physician.
Daughter to Cole Patrick Sansoucie and Autumn Storm Adams of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:37 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022. Name, Sapphire Aurora Fai. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Fourth daughter. Adams is the daughter of Missy Adams and Jerry Adams of Thebes. Sansoucie is the son of Deanna Nance of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Curtis and Rachel Eftink of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:05 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. Name, Kara Irene. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Eftink is the former Rachel Story, daughter of Jon and Kay Story of Cape Girardeau. Eftink is the son of Ken and Becky Eftink of Bloomfield, Missouri.
Son to William Spencer and Lindsey Marie Curtis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Name, William Keith. Weight, 9 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Curtis is the former Lindsey Koch, daughter of Robert Koch of Chaffee, Missouri, and the late Jamie Koch. She is director of real estate at Mayson Capital Partners. Curtis is the son of William Curtis and Lisa Curtis of Jackson. He works in sales and service at Agri-Systems of Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Son to Andy Clayton and Jodi Suzanne Palisch of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Name, Lee Andrew. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Palisch is the former Jodi Hodge, daughter of Richard and Carol Hodge of Chaffee, Missouri. She is an elementary school teacher with the Scott City School District. Palisch is the son of Clayton and Susan Palisch of Scott City. He is a senior service technician with Liberty Utilities.
Daughter to Brady Alexander Wilson and Jacinda Natalie Martin of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Name, Octavia Ethereal. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Martin is the daughter of Gerald Martin III and Amy Martin of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She works at Olive Garden. Wilson is the son of Libby and Glen Wilson of Catron, Missouri. He is employed by Lowe's Home Improvement.
Son to Micah Eugene and Elisabeth Kristen McDowell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:51 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Name, Ian Fulton. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. McDowell is the former Elisabeth Holshouser, daughter of Joy Hill of Jackson and the late David Holshouser. She is a homemaker. McDowell is the son of Nanette McDowell of Chaffee, Missouri, and Scott McDowell of Jackson. He is IT administrator at Nemours Foundation.
Daughter to Kurt Harris and Taylor Brooke Rendleman of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:40 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022. Name, Lettie Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Rendleman is the former Taylor Sanders, daughter of Karen Waller of Jackson and Dennis Sanders of Sikeston, Missouri. Rendleman is the son of Kent and Tami Rendleman of Oran.
Daughter to Lorraine Nickole Eddings of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:37 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022. Name, Sophia Ruth. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Eddings is the daughter of Sondra Jones and Charles Bowman of Benton. She works at Century Casino.
Son to Melvin Bernard Johnson and Charisse Monae Bolton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:16 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022. Name, Melvin Bernard Jr. Weight, 8 pounds. Third child, second son. Bolton is the daughter of Charles Hill Sr. and Estella Hill of Cape Girardeau. She is a homemaker. Johnson is the son of Bobbie Johnson of Cape Girardeau and Lloyd Lee of Minnesota. He is a production worker.
Daughter to Barry A. Russell and Tabitha M. Mineer-Russell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022. Name, Delaney Raelynn Leta. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Eighth child, seventh daughter. Mineer-Russell is the daughter of Regina Thompson and Stewart Thompson of Rockaway Beach, Missouri. She is self-employed. Russell is the son of Mildred Matney of Cape Girardeau and Lawrence Russell of Anna, Illinois.
Son to Brett Joseph and Lauren Alexis Hellmann Jr. of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022. Name, Rex Leon. Weight, 8 pounds, 15.5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hellmann is the former Lauren Glastetter, daughter of Sandra Glastetter of New Hamburg, Missouri, and the late Virgil Glastetter. She is a licensed practical nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Hellmann is the son of Brett and Tamara Hellmann of Hermann, Missouri. He is a corporal with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Daughter to Korey Wayne and Katie Lee Chapman of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:19 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022. Name, Presleigh Marilyn. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Chapman is the former Katie Acup, daughter of Stan and Deborah Acup of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is the juvenile detention superintendent at the Mississippi County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Chapman is the son of Kenny and Paula Chapman of Gordonville. He is a line technician at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Michael Ray McWhirter and Sarah Ann Glass of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:41 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Name, Charlotte Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Glass is the daughter of Mark and Ann Glass of Leopold, Missouri. She is employed by the Chaffee Nursing Center. McWhirter is the son of Mike and Missy McWhirter of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Powder Coating Plus.
Son to Benjamin Garrett and Stefani Lynn Mayfield of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Name, Barrett Timothy Eli. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Mayfield is the former Stefani Mueller, daughter of Tim and Tina Mueller of Perryville, Missouri. She is a graphic designer at Robinson Outdoors. Mayfield is the son of Ladonna Mayfield of Marble Hill, Missouri, and the late Junior Mayfield. He is a Missouri State Park Ranger at Trail of Tears State Park.
Son to TeMarco Dierres and Elisha Candelaria Rushing of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:39 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Name, JaMarco Dierres. Weight, 8 pounds. Fourth child, third son.
Son to Kodi Mycal and Mariah Shai Watkins of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Name, Kaiden Alexander. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Watkins is the former Mariah Bullington, daughter of Jennifer Bullington and Chris Bullington of Caruthersville, Missouri. Watkins is the son of Shannon Grays of Cape Girardeau and Jeremy Watkins of Caruthersville. He works in continuous improvement at Nestle Purina.
Son to Matthew Neal and Tatum Alexandra Zeller of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:36 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022. Name, Tripp Wilder. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Zeller is the former Tatum Wallace, daughter of John and Trika Wallace of Jackson. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Zeller is the son of Gregg and Tara Zeller of Jackson. He is a farmer.
Daughter to Clayton Michael and Katrina Ann Hillier of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:08 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022. Name, Adley Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hillier is the former Katrina Trentham, daughter of Cindy Reese of Cape Girardeau. She is a pharmacist at John's Pharmacy. Hillier is the son of Lizabeth and Terry Hillier of Cape Girardeau. He is a sales representative with Delta Companies.
Son to William Tyler Davis and Bailey Michelle McMahan of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:56 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022. Name, Ace Monroe. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. McMahan is the daughter of Deneen and Shawn McMahan of Grand Tower, Illinois. Davis is the son of Marty Davis of Jonesboro and Sherry Owen of Winchester, Kentucky. He is a self-employed farmer.