Births 5-3-18

Sewing

Son to Matt Thomas and Heather Joann Sewing of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:46 a.m., Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Name, Cole Martin. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sewing is the former Heather Ward, daughter of Joe and Kim Ward of Oak Ridge and Leslie and Dusty Rhodes of Jackson. She works at A Child's Journey Learning Academy. Sewing is the son of Tom and Debbie Sewing of Jackson. He works at Procter & Gamble.

Kimbal

Daughter to Jacob Thomas Kimbal and Olivia Grace Davis of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:31 a.m., Friday, April 13, 2018. Name, Lillian June. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Ms. Davis is the daughter of Carole Davis of St. Louis and Dave and Carrie Davis of Festus, Missouri. She is a server at Olive Garden. Kimball is the son of Kathy Erwin of Cape Girardeau. He is a dispatcher for Cape County Private Ambulance.

Williams

Son to Blake Richard and Sasha Nicole Williams of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:02 a.m., Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Name, Elliot Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Williams is the former Sasha Hutson, daughter of Phillip and Barbara Hutson of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a CPA with Beussink, Heys and Roe, PC. Williams is the son of Duayne and Nancy Williams of Jackson. He works at Innovative Idea Integration.

Santora

Son to Erica Nicole and Samuel David Santora III of Pevely, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:13 a.m., Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Name, Carter David. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Santora is the former Erica Brown, daughter of John and Susan Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri and Bruce Brown of Roxbury, Connecticut. She is a pharmacy tech at CVS Pharmacy. Santora is the son of Patricia and Samuel Santora Jr., of Benton, Missouri. He is a supervisor at Spectrum.

Lowell

Son to Bryan Matthew and Julie Renee Lowell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospitral, 6:08 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Name, Wyatt Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Lowell is the former Julie Hite, daughter of Don and JoAnn Sester of Cape Girardeau. She is a LPN for Southeast Health. Lowell is the son of Vanessa Lowell of Cape Girardeau. He is lead electrician at Southeast Missouri State University.

Seiler

Son to Eric and Tess Seiler of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 1:10 a.m., Thursday, April 19, 2018. Weight, 9.1 pounds. Third child, first son. Mrs. Seiler is the former Tess Hobbs, daughter of Stowell and Debbie Hobbs of Charleston, Missouri. She is a teacher. Seiler is the son of Jim and Cecelia Seiler of Benton, Missouri. He is a farmer.

Kluesner

Daughter to Landen Mitchell and Hayle Elizabeth Kluesner of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:46 p.m., Friday, April 20, 2018. Name, Emersyn Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Kluesner is the former Hayle Davis, daughter of Jan and Gary Farrar of Gordonville and Mike Davis of Scott City. She is a homemaker. Kluesner is the son of Dale and Becky Kluesner of Scott City. He is a conductor with BNSF Railway.