Births 5-3-18

Son to Matt Thomas and Heather Joann Sewing of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:46 a.m., Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Name, Cole Martin. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sewing is the former Heather Ward, daughter of Joe and Kim Ward of Oak Ridge and Leslie and Dusty Rhodes of Jackson. She works at A Child's Journey Learning Academy. Sewing is the son of Tom and Debbie Sewing of Jackson. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Jacob Thomas Kimbal and Olivia Grace Davis of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:31 a.m., Friday, April 13, 2018. Name, Lillian June. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Ms. Davis is the daughter of Carole Davis of St. Louis and Dave and Carrie Davis of Festus, Missouri. She is a server at Olive Garden. Kimball is the son of Kathy Erwin of Cape Girardeau. He is a dispatcher for Cape County Private Ambulance.
Son to Blake Richard and Sasha Nicole Williams of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:02 a.m., Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Name, Elliot Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Williams is the former Sasha Hutson, daughter of Phillip and Barbara Hutson of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a CPA with Beussink, Heys and Roe, PC. Williams is the son of Duayne and Nancy Williams of Jackson. He works at Innovative Idea Integration.
Son to Erica Nicole and Samuel David Santora III of Pevely, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:13 a.m., Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Name, Carter David. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Santora is the former Erica Brown, daughter of John and Susan Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri and Bruce Brown of Roxbury, Connecticut. She is a pharmacy tech at CVS Pharmacy. Santora is the son of Patricia and Samuel Santora Jr., of Benton, Missouri. He is a supervisor at Spectrum.
Son to Bryan Matthew and Julie Renee Lowell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospitral, 6:08 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Name, Wyatt Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Lowell is the former Julie Hite, daughter of Don and JoAnn Sester of Cape Girardeau. She is a LPN for Southeast Health. Lowell is the son of Vanessa Lowell of Cape Girardeau. He is lead electrician at Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Eric and Tess Seiler of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 1:10 a.m., Thursday, April 19, 2018. Weight, 9.1 pounds. Third child, first son. Mrs. Seiler is the former Tess Hobbs, daughter of Stowell and Debbie Hobbs of Charleston, Missouri. She is a teacher. Seiler is the son of Jim and Cecelia Seiler of Benton, Missouri. He is a farmer.
Daughter to Landen Mitchell and Hayle Elizabeth Kluesner of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:46 p.m., Friday, April 20, 2018. Name, Emersyn Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Kluesner is the former Hayle Davis, daughter of Jan and Gary Farrar of Gordonville and Mike Davis of Scott City. She is a homemaker. Kluesner is the son of Dale and Becky Kluesner of Scott City. He is a conductor with BNSF Railway.
Son to Aaron T. and Lara A. May of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:53 p.m., Saturday, April 21, 2018. Name, Brady Thomas. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. May is the former Lara Davenport. She is a nurse practitioner with Southeast Health. May is a CRNA with Southeast Health.
Daughter to Jacob Ray Sides and Heather Nicole Blair of Scopus, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:46 a.m, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Name, Ava Jean Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 1/2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Ms. Blair is the daughter of Carla and Robert Lincoln of Scopus and Danny Blair of Fruitland. Sides is the son of Rosie and Jeff Sides of Cape Girardeau.
Son of Eric James and Malori Elizabeth Lambdin of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 5:01 p.m., Monday, April 23, 2018. Name, Henry James. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Lambdin is the former Malori Loker, daughter of Rick and Lorri Loker of Fults, Illinois. She works at Anna District 37 School. Lambdin is the son of Randy Lambdin of Wolf Lake and Kathy Lambdin of Cape Girardeau. He works for Lambdin Farms.
Son to Ryun Michael and Kate Wilson Holloway of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:37 a.m., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Name, Jack Ryun. Weight, 8 pounds, 14.8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Holloway is the former Kate DePriest, daughter of Bonnie DePriest of Cabot, Arkansas and the late Dennis DePriest. She works at Health Facilities Rehab LLC. Holloway is the son of Kerry and Kelly Holloway of Cape Girardeau. He works at Boulder Construction LLC.
Son to Nathaniel Robert and Jessica Jane Albrecht of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 7:27 a.m., Monday, April 23, 2018. Name, Oggustus Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Albrecht is the former Jessica Neal, daughter of Sherri Neal of Ohio and Lad Neal of Vanduser, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Albrecht is the son of Bobbi and Jack Howard of Scott City. He is a truck driver with Ryder Transport.
Son to Joel Aaron and Melissa Dayle Lewis of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:02 p.m., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Name, Aaron Eli. Weight, 7 pounds, 3.6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Lewis is the former Melissa Ratliff, daughter of Dale and Bev Ratliff of Cape Giraradeau. Lewis is the son of Oman and Connie Lewis of Maryland Heights, Missouri. The couple works at Adult and Teen Challenge Mid America.
Daughter to Kent D. and Alisha D. McCormick of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:53 a.m., Thursday, April 26, 2018. Name, Kynlee Dawn. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. McCormick is the former Alisha Hobeck, daughter of John and Diane Bolen of Oak Ridge and Randy and Tricia Hobeck of Friedheim. She is a cosmetologist at Hidden Beauty Salon. McCormick is the son of Mark and Sherry McCormick of Marble Hill. He is a fabricator at Standley Batch Systems.
