Births 5/28/23

Son to Nathan Kyle and Emilee Nicole Shumpert of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:02 a.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023. Name, Brantlee Deon. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Shumpert is the former Emilee Capone, daughter of David and Lisa Montgomery of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Jim and Sandy Kuehn of Frohna, Missouri. She is a medical assistant at Cape Care for Women at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Shumpert is the son of Scott Klingeman and Dawn Lucas of Jackson and Keith and Ten Shumpert of Burfordville. He is a division manager with Stella Environmental.
Son to Destin Lynn Ebert and Alliyah Madison Hale of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:55 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023. Name, Josiah Eric. Weight, 3 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Hale is the daughter of Natosha Eaton of Patterson, Missouri, and Chad Hale of Brookland, Arkansas. Ebert is the son of Tasha Ebert and Clifford Ebert of Glen Allen, Missouri. He works for NAPA Auto Parts.
Daughter to Ryan Edward and Alexis LeAnn Frala of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:28 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Name, Valerie J. Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Frala is the former Alexis Mayberry, daughter of LaDonna Imparato and Danny Mayberry of Chaffee. She is employed by Chaffee Nursing Center. Frala is the son of Debra Frala and Brian Frala of Oran, Missouri. He works for Frala's Remodeling, Heating & Cooling.
Son to Jerret Michael and Kaelyn Jane Nicoson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:52 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Name, Stetson James. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Nicoson is the former Kaelyn Urhahn, daughter of James and Shelly Urhahn of Benton, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at GA Endoscopy Center. Nicoson is the son of Tim and Linda Nicoson of Benton. He is sales manager for 1st Tire & Wheel.
Daughter to Madison Raye Durbin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:46 p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023. Name, Arayah Renee Unique Kaye. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Durbin is the daughter of Stephanie Durbin of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Blake Jeffrey and Megan Ann Oldson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:02 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023. Name, Nora Jae. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third daughter. Mrs. Oldson is the former Megan Spooler, daughter of Barry and Jill Spooler of Millersville. She is a teacher at Jackson Junior High School. Oldson is the son of Joy Oldson of Jackson. He is a senior systems analyst with Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Son to Daniel Robert and Baby Jane Bernarte Kerwood of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:53 a.m., Friday, May 12, 2023. Name, Zachariah Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Mrs. Kerwood is the former Baby Jane Lobo, daughter of Isabel Jane Lobo of Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines. She is a machine operator at Unilever. Kerwood is the son of Michelle Kerwood of Tuscon, Arizona. He is a CDL driver for DHL Supply Chain.
Daughter to Jarrett Kilgore and Cortresra Evans of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:33 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023. Name, Jossi Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Seventh child, fourth daughter. Evans is the daughter of Valery Davis-Bell and Ricky Bell of Charleston, Missouri. She works for Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corp. Kilgore is the son of Brenda Kilgore and Jimmie Kilgore of Malden, Missouri. He is employed by Born 2 Win.
Son to Dalton Lane LeDure and Britney Marie Koenig of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:57 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2023. Name, Hudson Cruz. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Koenig is the daughter of Nicole Zoellner of Jackson and Joe Koenig of Frohna, Missouri. She is employed by Comfort Keepers. LeDure is the son of Teisha Mayberry and Kenny LeDure of Scott City. He works for Prairie Farms.
Daughter to Gordon Lee and Jaden Rae Powers of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:23 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2023. Name, Mia Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Powers is the former Jaden Barnes, daughter of Jennifer and Michael Barnes of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a speech pathologist at TMC. Powers is the son of Marlene Powers of Chaffee, Missouri, and Lee Powers of Tennessee. He is director of environmental services/laundry at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Son to Richard Thompson Smith and Cassie Renee Zimmerman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Name, Dutton James. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Zimmerman is the daughter of Billy McKendrie of Cape Girardeau. She is owner-trainer of Free Rein Stables. Smith is the son of Frank Smith and Mary Smith of Sikeston, Missouri.
Son to Marquis Allen Lowe and Jessica Dannielle Colyer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:48 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Name, Brighten Romeo. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Colyer is the daughter of Sissy Christopher of Cape Girardeau and Jeffery Colyer of Jackson. Lowe is the son of Mark Lowe of Merriam Woods, Missouri, and Christine Marie Lowe of Forsyth, Missouri. He works at Red Lobster.
Son to Robert Lee Crader III and Taylor Janice Nicole Milliano of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:57 a.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Name, Robert Lee IV. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Milliano is the daughter of Tammy Milliano of Perryville, Missouri, and Bob and Janice Milliano of Perryville. Crader is the son of B.J. Sutt of Benton, Missouri, and Robert and Angie Crader of Jackson.
Son to Ryan Joseph and Amy Michelle Weissmueller of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:48 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023. Name, Jude Sheldon. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Weissmueller is the former Amy Eisman, daughter of Carl Eisman and Lynne Eisman of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Weissmueller is the son of Bill Weissmueller and Doris Weissmueller of Gordonville. He works for Cape Electrical Supply.
Daughter to Andrew Dayton and Rachael Elizabeth Telle of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:04 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023. Name, Alaina Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Telle is the former Rachael Petzoldt, daughter of Earl Petzoldt and Diane Petzoldt of Frohna, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Telle is the son of John Telle and Donna Telle of Uniontown, Missouri. He is a merchant mariner with Luhr Bros.
Daughter to Andrew Jacob and Kelsey Sue Krahl of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:16 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023. Name, Adeline Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Krahl is the former Kelsey Holloway, daughter of Kelly Holloway and Kerry Holloway of Cape Girardeau. She is a homemaker. Krahl is the son of Ronna Krahl and Greg Krahl of St. Charles, Missouri. He is a mechanical designer.
Son to Kevin Eugene and Brittney Jordan Hunt Jr. of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023. Name, Kamren Alexander. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Hunt is the former Brittney Trapp, daughter of Wendy and Chris Trapp of Sikeston, Missouri. Hunt is the son of Debbie Hunt of Scott City.
Son to Tim Wayne and Christa Beth Guzman of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:21 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023. Name, Lykan Wayne Albert. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Guzman is the former Christa Britt, daughter of Dawn and Richard Kelly of East Prairie and Chris and Susan Britt of East Prairie. She works for the East Prairie School District. Guzman is the son of Robert Guzman and Nichole Guzman of Oran, Missouri. He is employed by Good Year.
Daughter to Lee and Tricia Hodges of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:21 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Name, Lola Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Hodges is the daughter of Paul and Dianne Roth of Cape Girardeau. She is a therapist with Community Counseling Center. Hodges is the son of the late Bill and Theresa Hodges. He is a software engineer with Codefi.
Son to Isaac Oliver and Kansas Johnson of Bertrand, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:11 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023. Name, Timothy Charles. Weight, 7.3 pounds. Second son. Johnson is the daughter of Cheryl Johnson and Timothy Johnson of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Rally's. Oliver is the son of Betty Oliver of Charleston, Missouri. He is employed by Extreme Cutz Lawn Care.