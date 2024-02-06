Births 5/28/23

Shumpert

Son to Nathan Kyle and Emilee Nicole Shumpert of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:02 a.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023. Name, Brantlee Deon. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Shumpert is the former Emilee Capone, daughter of David and Lisa Montgomery of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Jim and Sandy Kuehn of Frohna, Missouri. She is a medical assistant at Cape Care for Women at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Shumpert is the son of Scott Klingeman and Dawn Lucas of Jackson and Keith and Ten Shumpert of Burfordville. He is a division manager with Stella Environmental.

Ebert

Son to Destin Lynn Ebert and Alliyah Madison Hale of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:55 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023. Name, Josiah Eric. Weight, 3 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Hale is the daughter of Natosha Eaton of Patterson, Missouri, and Chad Hale of Brookland, Arkansas. Ebert is the son of Tasha Ebert and Clifford Ebert of Glen Allen, Missouri. He works for NAPA Auto Parts.

Frala

Daughter to Ryan Edward and Alexis LeAnn Frala of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:28 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Name, Valerie J. Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Frala is the former Alexis Mayberry, daughter of LaDonna Imparato and Danny Mayberry of Chaffee. She is employed by Chaffee Nursing Center. Frala is the son of Debra Frala and Brian Frala of Oran, Missouri. He works for Frala's Remodeling, Heating & Cooling.

Nicoson

Son to Jerret Michael and Kaelyn Jane Nicoson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:52 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Name, Stetson James. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Nicoson is the former Kaelyn Urhahn, daughter of James and Shelly Urhahn of Benton, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at GA Endoscopy Center. Nicoson is the son of Tim and Linda Nicoson of Benton. He is sales manager for 1st Tire & Wheel.

Johnson

Daughter to Madison Raye Durbin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:46 p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023. Name, Arayah Renee Unique Kaye. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Durbin is the daughter of Stephanie Durbin of Cape Girardeau.

Oldson

Daughter to Blake Jeffrey and Megan Ann Oldson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:02 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023. Name, Nora Jae. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third daughter. Mrs. Oldson is the former Megan Spooler, daughter of Barry and Jill Spooler of Millersville. She is a teacher at Jackson Junior High School. Oldson is the son of Joy Oldson of Jackson. He is a senior systems analyst with Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Kerwood

Son to Daniel Robert and Baby Jane Bernarte Kerwood of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:53 a.m., Friday, May 12, 2023. Name, Zachariah Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Mrs. Kerwood is the former Baby Jane Lobo, daughter of Isabel Jane Lobo of Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines. She is a machine operator at Unilever. Kerwood is the son of Michelle Kerwood of Tuscon, Arizona. He is a CDL driver for DHL Supply Chain.

Kilgore

Daughter to Jarrett Kilgore and Cortresra Evans of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:33 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023. Name, Jossi Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Seventh child, fourth daughter. Evans is the daughter of Valery Davis-Bell and Ricky Bell of Charleston, Missouri. She works for Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corp. Kilgore is the son of Brenda Kilgore and Jimmie Kilgore of Malden, Missouri. He is employed by Born 2 Win.

LeDure

Son to Dalton Lane LeDure and Britney Marie Koenig of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:57 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2023. Name, Hudson Cruz. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Koenig is the daughter of Nicole Zoellner of Jackson and Joe Koenig of Frohna, Missouri. She is employed by Comfort Keepers. LeDure is the son of Teisha Mayberry and Kenny LeDure of Scott City. He works for Prairie Farms.

Powers

Daughter to Gordon Lee and Jaden Rae Powers of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:23 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2023. Name, Mia Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Powers is the former Jaden Barnes, daughter of Jennifer and Michael Barnes of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a speech pathologist at TMC. Powers is the son of Marlene Powers of Chaffee, Missouri, and Lee Powers of Tennessee. He is director of environmental services/laundry at Saint Francis Healthcare System.