Births 5/28/19

Bucher

Son to Raymond and Ashley Bucher of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:03 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Name, McCoy Andrew. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second son. Mrs. Bucher is the daughter of the late Donald Wunderlich Jr. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Bucher is the son of Phillip and Cynthia Bucher of Jackson. He works for Coast to Coast Signs.

Hudson

Daughter to Seth and Brittnie Hudson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Name, Daphnie Rose. Weight, 7.2 pounds. First child. Mrs. Hudson is the daughter of Brenda Mudge of Jackson and Byron Bollinger of Cape Girardeau. She works at J.C. Penney. Hudson is the son of Troy and Sandi Hudson of Grand Tower, Illinois. He is employed by Holloway Carpet One.