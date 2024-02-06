All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsMay 28, 2019

Births 5/28/19

Daughter to Josiah Bruce and Brandilynn Dahn Wright of Vanduser, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:13 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019. Name, Evelynn Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wright is the former Brandilynn Newton. Wright is a mechanic at B&B Boats and Bikes...

Southeast Missourian

Wright

Daughter to Josiah Bruce and Brandilynn Dahn Wright of Vanduser, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:13 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019. Name, Evelynn Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wright is the former Brandilynn Newton. Wright is a mechanic at B&B Boats and Bikes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bucher

Son to Raymond and Ashley Bucher of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:03 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Name, McCoy Andrew. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second son. Mrs. Bucher is the daughter of the late Donald Wunderlich Jr. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Bucher is the son of Phillip and Cynthia Bucher of Jackson. He works for Coast to Coast Signs.

Hudson

Daughter to Seth and Brittnie Hudson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Name, Daphnie Rose. Weight, 7.2 pounds. First child. Mrs. Hudson is the daughter of Brenda Mudge of Jackson and Byron Bollinger of Cape Girardeau. She works at J.C. Penney. Hudson is the son of Troy and Sandi Hudson of Grand Tower, Illinois. He is employed by Holloway Carpet One.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsDec. 6
Births 12-7-24
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy