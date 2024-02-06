All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsMay 28, 2017
Births 5/28/17
Daughter to Jamie Lee and Paige Nicole Astin of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017. Name, Britton Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Astin is the former Paige Bartruff, daughter of Bryan and Kim Bartruff of Jonesboro, Illinois. She is a nurse with Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center. Astin is the son of Tracy Rendleman of Anna and Jerry Astin of Dongola, Illinois. He is a driver with Greg's Truck Service...

Astin

Daughter to Jamie Lee and Paige Nicole Astin of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017. Name, Britton Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Astin is the former Paige Bartruff, daughter of Bryan and Kim Bartruff of Jonesboro, Illinois. She is a nurse with Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center. Astin is the son of Tracy Rendleman of Anna and Jerry Astin of Dongola, Illinois. He is a driver with Greg's Truck Service.

Mauk

Daughter to Hannah Rose Mauk of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:47 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017. Name, Amari Jae. Weight, 4 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mauk is the daughter of James Mauk and Lonna Smith.

Holzum

Son to Robert Theodore and Amanda Suzanne Holzum of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:19 a.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017. Name, Theodore Rhett. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Holzum is the former Amanda Abner, daughter of Tim and Kandy Abner of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by Concepts Styling Salon. Holzum is the son of Ted and Vicki Holzum of Jackson. He is employed by Standley Batch Systems.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ferguson

Son to Paul Gabriel Ferguson and Cheyanne LaJean King of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:50 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017. Name, Kason John. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. King is the daughter of Rick and Yvonne King of Oran, Missouri. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Ferguson is the son of Kevin and Gwen Schweiss of Perryville and David Ferguson of Perryville. He works in human resources at The Bank of Missouri.

Strong

Daughter to Amber Rachelle Strong of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:46 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017. Name, Eleaner Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Strong is the daughter of Tonya Matlock of Chaffee, Missouri, and Kevin Strong of Scott City. She is employed by Father's Arms Fellowship.

Arnold

Son to Phillip Chalon Arnold and Sheila Kay Reynolds of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:14 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2017. Name, Phillip William. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Sixth child, first son. Reynolds is the former Sheila Bevell, daughter of Kelvin Bevell of Brinkley, Arkansas, and Claudette Radford of Chaffee. Arnold is the son of the late William Arnold and Missy Killion of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by QPI.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder wor...
RecordsSep. 29
Fugitive in Kennett arson case surrenders to police

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy