Births 5/28/17

Astin

Daughter to Jamie Lee and Paige Nicole Astin of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017. Name, Britton Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Astin is the former Paige Bartruff, daughter of Bryan and Kim Bartruff of Jonesboro, Illinois. She is a nurse with Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center. Astin is the son of Tracy Rendleman of Anna and Jerry Astin of Dongola, Illinois. He is a driver with Greg's Truck Service.

Mauk

Daughter to Hannah Rose Mauk of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:47 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017. Name, Amari Jae. Weight, 4 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mauk is the daughter of James Mauk and Lonna Smith.

Holzum

Son to Robert Theodore and Amanda Suzanne Holzum of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:19 a.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017. Name, Theodore Rhett. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Holzum is the former Amanda Abner, daughter of Tim and Kandy Abner of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by Concepts Styling Salon. Holzum is the son of Ted and Vicki Holzum of Jackson. He is employed by Standley Batch Systems.