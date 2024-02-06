Births 5/28/17

Daughter to Jamie Lee and Paige Nicole Astin of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017. Name, Britton Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Astin is the former Paige Bartruff, daughter of Bryan and Kim Bartruff of Jonesboro, Illinois. She is a nurse with Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center. Astin is the son of Tracy Rendleman of Anna and Jerry Astin of Dongola, Illinois. He is a driver with Greg's Truck Service.
Daughter to Hannah Rose Mauk of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:47 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017. Name, Amari Jae. Weight, 4 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mauk is the daughter of James Mauk and Lonna Smith.
Son to Robert Theodore and Amanda Suzanne Holzum of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:19 a.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017. Name, Theodore Rhett. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Holzum is the former Amanda Abner, daughter of Tim and Kandy Abner of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by Concepts Styling Salon. Holzum is the son of Ted and Vicki Holzum of Jackson. He is employed by Standley Batch Systems.
Son to Paul Gabriel Ferguson and Cheyanne LaJean King of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:50 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017. Name, Kason John. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. King is the daughter of Rick and Yvonne King of Oran, Missouri. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Ferguson is the son of Kevin and Gwen Schweiss of Perryville and David Ferguson of Perryville. He works in human resources at The Bank of Missouri.
Daughter to Amber Rachelle Strong of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:46 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017. Name, Eleaner Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Strong is the daughter of Tonya Matlock of Chaffee, Missouri, and Kevin Strong of Scott City. She is employed by Father's Arms Fellowship.
Son to Phillip Chalon Arnold and Sheila Kay Reynolds of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:14 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2017. Name, Phillip William. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Sixth child, first son. Reynolds is the former Sheila Bevell, daughter of Kelvin Bevell of Brinkley, Arkansas, and Claudette Radford of Chaffee. Arnold is the son of the late William Arnold and Missy Killion of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by QPI.
