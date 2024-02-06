Births 5/27/20

Son to Daniele Kuehnert of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Name, Sawyer Michael. Weight, 7.5 pounds. First child. Kuehnert is employed by Big River Communications.
Daughter to James Bracy and Tambraneseeya Fleming of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Name, Khynzlei Michele Marie Evette. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Fleming is the daughter of Teketta Fleming of Cape Girardeau. She works at Pear Tree Inn. Bracy is the son of Evette Bracy of Columbia, South Carolina, and James Wilson of St. Louis. He is employed by Texas Roadhouse.
Daughter to Austin and Samantha Rose of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:21 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Name, Everly Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rose is the daughter of Stephani Bruni of Bowling Green, Missouri, and Thomas Bruni of Phoenix. She works at Clippard Elementary School. Rose is the son of Gail English and Mark English of Benton, Kentucky. He is employed by Bug Zero.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.