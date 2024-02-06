Births 5/27/20

Bracy

Daughter to James Bracy and Tambraneseeya Fleming of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Name, Khynzlei Michele Marie Evette. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Fleming is the daughter of Teketta Fleming of Cape Girardeau. She works at Pear Tree Inn. Bracy is the son of Evette Bracy of Columbia, South Carolina, and James Wilson of St. Louis. He is employed by Texas Roadhouse.

Rose

Daughter to Austin and Samantha Rose of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:21 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Name, Everly Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rose is the daughter of Stephani Bruni of Bowling Green, Missouri, and Thomas Bruni of Phoenix. She works at Clippard Elementary School. Rose is the son of Gail English and Mark English of Benton, Kentucky. He is employed by Bug Zero.