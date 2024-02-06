Births 5/26/21

Horrell

Son to Jacob Cartez Gary and Cha'Lyce Syear Horrell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:09 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Name, Ny'Year Cartez-vae. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Horrell is the daughter of Travonda H. Horrell and Frederick F. Fleming. Gary is the son of Trina Blackmon.

Smith

Son to Tyler Smith and Caitlyn Clutts of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:13 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Name, Kooper Jordan. Weight, 2 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Clutts is the daughter of Cheryl Hines and Gary Clutts of Murphysboro, Illinois. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Smith is the son of Margie Smith and Kenny Smith of Scopus, Missouri. He works at Procter & Gamble.

Long

Son to Brandon and Chelsey Long of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Name, Kasen Ridge. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Long is the daughter of Bryan Stroder and Cathy Stroder of Leopold. She is a special education teacher with the Leopold School District. Long is the son of Stanley Long and Kimberly Long of Glen Allen, Missouri. He is internet manager for Lutesville Ford.