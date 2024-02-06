Births 5/26/21

Son to Jacob Cartez Gary and Cha'Lyce Syear Horrell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:09 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Name, Ny'Year Cartez-vae. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Horrell is the daughter of Travonda H. Horrell and Frederick F. Fleming. Gary is the son of Trina Blackmon.
Son to Tyler Smith and Caitlyn Clutts of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:13 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Name, Kooper Jordan. Weight, 2 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Clutts is the daughter of Cheryl Hines and Gary Clutts of Murphysboro, Illinois. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Smith is the son of Margie Smith and Kenny Smith of Scopus, Missouri. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Brandon and Chelsey Long of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Name, Kasen Ridge. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Long is the daughter of Bryan Stroder and Cathy Stroder of Leopold. She is a special education teacher with the Leopold School District. Long is the son of Stanley Long and Kimberly Long of Glen Allen, Missouri. He is internet manager for Lutesville Ford.
Twin sons to Charlie and Morgan Wirtel of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Baylor Thomas was born at 8:57 a.m., and weighed 5.1 pounds. Bennett Joseph was born at 9 a.m., and weighed 4.6 pounds. Second and third children; first and second sons. Mrs. Wirtel is the daughter of Darren and Kim Dougherty of Cape Girardeau. She is a private nanny. Wirtel is the son of Gary and Mary Chambers of St. Louis. He is area manager for The Buckle.
Daughter to Mikel Clark and Jordan Colyer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:40 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021. Name, Zoriahlyn Audrey Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Colyer is the daughter Christy Colyer and James Colyer of Cape Girardeau. She works at Eden Health Spa & Salon. Clark is the son of Audrey Cannon and Michael Barnhill of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Wings Etc.
Son to Tyler and Whitney Welker of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:58 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021. Name, Jake Henry. Weight, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Welker is the daughter of Kevin and Brenda Walker of Zalma, Missouri. She a medical laboratory scientist at SoutheastHEALTH. Welker is the son of Don and Juanita Welker of Marble Hill. He is the business banking portfolio manager at Commerce Bank.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.