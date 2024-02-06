Births 5/26/19

Son to Austin Jerome and Erika Elizabeth Westrich of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:12 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019. Name, Cooper Jerome. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Westrich is the former Erika Reinagel, daughter of Ron and Lori Reinagel of Kelso, Missouri. She is a nurse practitioner at Saint Francis Medical Center. Westrich is the son of Larry and Stephanie Westrich of Cape Girardeau. He is a teacher at Chaffee (Missouri) High School.
Daughter to Craig Michael and Melinda Mechille Eftink of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:56 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019. Name, Makenzie Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Eftink is the former Melinda Trankle, daughter of David and Karen Trankle of Leopold. She works at Beussink Family Dentistry. Eftink is the son of Martin and Jeanette Eftink of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by LaFarge Holcim.
Daughter to Dustin Tyler and Whitney Blake Wiseman of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019. Name, Vera Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wiseman is the former Whitney Welker, daughter of Larry Welker of Marble Hill, Missouri, and the late Jane Welker. Wiseman is the son of Tim and Annette Wiseman of Duck Creek, Missouri, and Brian and Tonya Winchester of Advance, Missouri. He works for Helena Agri-Enterprises.
Daughter to Chase Stephen and Heather JoAnn Vinson of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:35 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019. Name, Myla Tracy. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Vinson is the former Heather Latham, daughter of Tracy Latham and Darrel Latham of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Sports Clips. Vinson is the son of Brian Edwards and Kathy Edwards of Marshall, Missouri. He is employed by Unilever.
Daughter to Shawn Ray Baugher and Tina Marie Reeves of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:06 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019. Name, Kali Raylin. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Reeves is the daughter of Tiana Marie Reeves of Karnak, Illinois, and James Edward Reeves of Hendersonville, Tennessee. Baugher is the son of Tammie King of Oxford, Alabama, and Raymond Baugher of Thebes, Illinois.
Daughter to John Keehn and Amber Nichole Brookover of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:44 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019. Name, Ryan Keehn. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brookover is the former Amber Blaylock, daughter of Danny and Cindy Blaylock of Gordonville. She works in sales at AT&T. Brookover is the son of Gary and Sherry Brookover of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Andrew Coleman and Heather Lynn Taylor of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:48 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019. Name, Andrew Coleman II. Weight, 7 pounds, 4.7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Taylor is the former Heather Lowe, daughter of Brian Lowe of Sikeston, Missouri, and Julie and Robert Kersey of Sikeston. Taylor is the son of Trey and Cindy Taylor of Sikeston. He works at Trey Hare Custom Spraying.
Daughter to Austin James Louis Robinson and Aubrey Elizabeth Talley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:20 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019. Name, Adaline Fayth. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Talley is the daughter of Jennifer Mabrey and Jerry Talley of Cape Girardeau. She is a server at Chateau Girardeau. Robinson is the son of Jeanne Graham and Dewayne Graham of McClure, Illinois. He is a machine operator at Unilever.
Son to Clay Garrett and Sara Beth Deane of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:45 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019. Name, Clay Garrett II. Weight, 8 pounds, .04 ounces. First child. Mrs. Deane is the former Sara Hoggard. She is chief financial officer for SEMO Health Network. Deane is a farmer with Triple D Farms.
Son to Stephen Scott and Whittney Brooke Simmers of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:46 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019. Name, Beckett Scott. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Simmers is the former Whittney Roe, daughter of Jerry and Heather Evans of Advance and Brian and Angie Cato of Advance. She works at Bliss Salon. Simmers is the son of Todd and Kim Simmers of Zalma, Missouri. He is employed by Select Plastics.
Son to Nathaniel Clay Smith and Megan Catherine Kelley of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:12 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019. Name, Nathaniel Clay Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Kelley is the daughter of Jan and Vince Kelley of Cape Girardeau. Smith is the son of Kay Kizer and Elgie Smith of Houston.
Daughter to Kasey Wayne and Madeline Michelle Jones of Bertrand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:08 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019. Name, Ramsey Ellen. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Jones is the former Madeline Brooks, daughter of Doug and Elizabeth Brooks of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by Elements Salon and Boutique. Jones is the son of Timmy and Tonya Jones of Anniston, Missouri, and George and Tracy Collins of East Prairie, Missouri. He works for Mirtech Harvest Center/Jones Family Farm.
Daughter to Jesse and Cacey Schenimann of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:31 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019. Name, Charlotte Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schenimann is the daughter of Brad Jackson and Peggy Jackson of Cape Girardeau. She works at Oak Ridge Preschool. Schenimann is the son of Gary Schenimann and LeeAnn Schenimann of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Mondi.
Son to Derek Graham and Victoria Martin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:50 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019. Name, LaMarris Victor. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Martin is the daughter of Shelia Martin of Portage, Indiana, and Victor Martin of Cape Girardeau. She works at Rosati's. Graham is the son of Sylvia Boulden and Joe Alexander of Ullin, Illinois. He is employed by Mary Jane's.
Daughter to Josiah Bruce and Brandilynn Dahn Wright of Vanduser, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:13 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019. Name, Evelynn Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wright is the former Brandilynn Newton. Wright is a mechanic at B&B Boats and Bikes.
Son to Raymond and Ashley Bucher of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:03 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Name, McCoy Andrew. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second son. Mrs. Bucher is the daughter of the late Donald Wunderlich Jr. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Bucher is the son of Phillip and Cynthia Bucher of Jackson. He works for Coast to Coast Signs.
Daughter to Seth and Brittnie Hudson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Name, Daphnie Rose. Weight, 7.2 pounds. First child. Mrs. Hudson is the daughter of Brenda Mudge of Jackson and Byron Bollinger of Cape Girardeau. She works at J.C. Penney. Hudson is the son of Troy and Sandi Hudson of Grand Tower, Illinois. He is employed by Holloway Carpet One.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.