Births 5/26/19

Westrich

Son to Austin Jerome and Erika Elizabeth Westrich of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:12 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019. Name, Cooper Jerome. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Westrich is the former Erika Reinagel, daughter of Ron and Lori Reinagel of Kelso, Missouri. She is a nurse practitioner at Saint Francis Medical Center. Westrich is the son of Larry and Stephanie Westrich of Cape Girardeau. He is a teacher at Chaffee (Missouri) High School.

Eftink

Daughter to Craig Michael and Melinda Mechille Eftink of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:56 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019. Name, Makenzie Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Eftink is the former Melinda Trankle, daughter of David and Karen Trankle of Leopold. She works at Beussink Family Dentistry. Eftink is the son of Martin and Jeanette Eftink of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by LaFarge Holcim.

Wiseman

Daughter to Dustin Tyler and Whitney Blake Wiseman of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019. Name, Vera Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wiseman is the former Whitney Welker, daughter of Larry Welker of Marble Hill, Missouri, and the late Jane Welker. Wiseman is the son of Tim and Annette Wiseman of Duck Creek, Missouri, and Brian and Tonya Winchester of Advance, Missouri. He works for Helena Agri-Enterprises.

Vinson

Daughter to Chase Stephen and Heather JoAnn Vinson of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:35 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019. Name, Myla Tracy. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Vinson is the former Heather Latham, daughter of Tracy Latham and Darrel Latham of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Sports Clips. Vinson is the son of Brian Edwards and Kathy Edwards of Marshall, Missouri. He is employed by Unilever.

Baugher

Daughter to Shawn Ray Baugher and Tina Marie Reeves of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:06 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019. Name, Kali Raylin. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Reeves is the daughter of Tiana Marie Reeves of Karnak, Illinois, and James Edward Reeves of Hendersonville, Tennessee. Baugher is the son of Tammie King of Oxford, Alabama, and Raymond Baugher of Thebes, Illinois.

Brookover

Daughter to John Keehn and Amber Nichole Brookover of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:44 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019. Name, Ryan Keehn. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brookover is the former Amber Blaylock, daughter of Danny and Cindy Blaylock of Gordonville. She works in sales at AT&T. Brookover is the son of Gary and Sherry Brookover of Cape Girardeau.

Taylor

Son to Andrew Coleman and Heather Lynn Taylor of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:48 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019. Name, Andrew Coleman II. Weight, 7 pounds, 4.7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Taylor is the former Heather Lowe, daughter of Brian Lowe of Sikeston, Missouri, and Julie and Robert Kersey of Sikeston. Taylor is the son of Trey and Cindy Taylor of Sikeston. He works at Trey Hare Custom Spraying.

Robinson

Daughter to Austin James Louis Robinson and Aubrey Elizabeth Talley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:20 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019. Name, Adaline Fayth. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Talley is the daughter of Jennifer Mabrey and Jerry Talley of Cape Girardeau. She is a server at Chateau Girardeau. Robinson is the son of Jeanne Graham and Dewayne Graham of McClure, Illinois. He is a machine operator at Unilever.