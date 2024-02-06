Births 5/24/21

Lara

Son to Evan Gabriel Lara and Franqui Guadalupe Alarcon of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:59 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021. Name, Mateo Gabriel. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Alarcon is the daughter of Roger Alarcon of East Los Angeles, California, and Anita Lopez of Las Vegas. She is a stay-at-home mom. Lara is the son of Gabriel and Catina Lara of Sikeston. He works for Alan Wire.

Long

Daughter to Josh Taylor and Chelsea Nicole Long of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:45 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021. Name, Peyton Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Long is the former Chelsea Wagner, daughter of Mike and Betty Wagner of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Heartland Care and Rehab Center. Long is the son of Steve and Teresa Long of Jackson. He is a systems engineer at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Session

Daughter to Davion Dejon Session and Vernisha Tyialee Coleman of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:48 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021. Name, Venetta Ra'Vae. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Coleman is the daughter of Vernon and Maria Moss of Mounds, Illinois. Session is the son of Kevin Session of Sikeston, Missouri, and Connie Conley of Sikeston. He is a car detailer at Auto Glam.

Smith

Son to Allen Ross and Aubree Morgan Smith of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:34 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2021. Name, Reed Lawson. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Smith is the former Aubree Hedges, daughter of Terry and Shirley Hedges of Benton. She is a dental hygienist at William Chouinard DDS. Smith is the son of Richard and Olivia Smith of Benton. He is in agriculture sales with Helena Agri-Enterprises.