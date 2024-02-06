Births 5/24/21

Son to Evan Gabriel Lara and Franqui Guadalupe Alarcon of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:59 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021. Name, Mateo Gabriel. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Alarcon is the daughter of Roger Alarcon of East Los Angeles, California, and Anita Lopez of Las Vegas. She is a stay-at-home mom. Lara is the son of Gabriel and Catina Lara of Sikeston. He works for Alan Wire.
Daughter to Josh Taylor and Chelsea Nicole Long of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:45 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021. Name, Peyton Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Long is the former Chelsea Wagner, daughter of Mike and Betty Wagner of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Heartland Care and Rehab Center. Long is the son of Steve and Teresa Long of Jackson. He is a systems engineer at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Davion Dejon Session and Vernisha Tyialee Coleman of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:48 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021. Name, Venetta Ra'Vae. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Coleman is the daughter of Vernon and Maria Moss of Mounds, Illinois. Session is the son of Kevin Session of Sikeston, Missouri, and Connie Conley of Sikeston. He is a car detailer at Auto Glam.
Son to Allen Ross and Aubree Morgan Smith of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:34 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2021. Name, Reed Lawson. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Smith is the former Aubree Hedges, daughter of Terry and Shirley Hedges of Benton. She is a dental hygienist at William Chouinard DDS. Smith is the son of Richard and Olivia Smith of Benton. He is in agriculture sales with Helena Agri-Enterprises.
Son to Drashane Aledriono Ayers and Carrie Marie Vermillion of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:59 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021. Name, Jaxx Xavier. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Third son. Vermillion is the daughter of Scotty and Tracy Vermillion of Benton. She works for RGIS Inventory Specialists. Ayers is the son of Sheenia Davis of Cape Girardeau. He works at Havco.
Daughter to Joseph G. and Taylor C. Babich of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:57 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021. Name, Everly Joy. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Babich is the former Taylor Snead, daughter of Jeremy Snead of Atlanta, Illinois, and Stephanie Vaughn of Decatur, Illinois. She is a family nurse practitioner for Kingdom Health and Wellness. Babich is the son of Samuel and Debra Babich of Mount Zion, Illinois. He is a minister for Campus Outreach.
Daughter to Jonathan Wayne Frymire and Cheyenne Mary Burton of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:29 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021. Name, Baybe Faye Lee. Weight, 8 pounds 6 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter.
Son to Ryan Joseph and Amy Michelle Weissmueller of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:07 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Name, Elan Henry. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Weissmueller is the former Amy Eisman, daughter of Carl and Lynne Eisman of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Weissmueller is the son of Bill and Doris Weissmueller of Gordonville. He is president at Cape Electrical Supply.
